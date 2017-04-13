Rick Murnane Live on the Sessions Stage

Rick Murnane is a Northampton-based singer-songwriter who has played with more area bands than you can shake a drumstick at, but his guitar skills are equally impressive when he plays his powerful and tender songs solo. Whether you’re listening to “Last Friday,” Murnane’s monthly songwriting series or during his regular live gigs up and down the Valley, Murnane will enthrall.

Here’s a tease for Murnae’s recent spot at the Valley Advocate’s Sesssions. To see the full mini-concert, visit sessions.valleyadvocate.com Friday afternoon. For now, just a taste of what Murnane has to offer …

