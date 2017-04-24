Nice Pot! The Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail open studios this weekend

Nice Pot!

Flowers are blooming on the trees, the sun is shining, and asparagus are being planted in the Valley, which means it’s time for the annual springtime Asparagus Valley Potter Trail. Every year the self-guided tour takes place across nine pottery studios in Western Mass. This year 13 guest artists will also be displaying their work. Witness the elegance of a sassy red clay robot by Francine & Frank Ozereko or creations such as handcrafted plates, mugs, bowls, tea pots, and vases from the 22 artists who will be exhibiting along the trail with locations in Florence, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Northampton, Hadley, Pelham, and Northfield.

Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail: Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Multiple locations, for a map visit http://www.apotterytrail.com. (413) 824-6506.

— Chris Goudreau, cgoudreau@valleyadvocate.com

