Staff picks: Get out there and enjoy the Valley!

My wife is going to be participating in an all-day yoga event Saturday, leaving me with our 3-month-old. What better way to entertain the little guy than 12 hours of live music in Greenfield with dozens of acts on five stages? Tickets are $20. Venues throughout downtown Greenfield. Music goes from noon to midnight. More information at http://www.uppervalleymusicfest.com. -Dave Eisenstadter

International TableTop Day at the Deuce – Saturday, April 29

Who can resist the fun and/or friendship-destroying competitiveness of board games? For International TableTop Day, the World War II Club, aka The Deuce, will have a smorgasbord of at least 20 games, including Arkham Horror, Firefly: The Game, Inca Empire, and Settlers of Cata – or better yet bring your own. 1:30 p.m., 50 Conz St., Northampton. Free. -Chris Goudreau

After I hit up James Heflin’s book launch at Brew Practitioners, I’m gonna head over to Westfield. A nigh of metal awaits with The Aberration, Left Hand Backwards, Speak Well of the Dead, My Hamartia, and NY’s The Last Reign. Cover charge is only $5, so bring some extra spending cash for some gnarly band merch! Doors at 7 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m., Shenanigan’s Pub, 154 Elm St., Westfield. -Jennifer Levesque

Old 97’s at the Iron Horse – Monday, May 1

The Old 97’s have a sound that mixes punk with Johnny Cash and a little bit of The Beatles; it’s gritty, bluesy, and surly. When lead singer Rhett Miller growls “I got a timebomb in my mind Mom,” you get it. The Dallas-based band is performing at the Iron Horse, Monday May 1, at 7 p.m. -Kristin Palpini

