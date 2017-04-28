Hannah & Maggie on the Advocate Sessions Stage

Bright-eyed and bolstered by a rapidly growing fan base, the award winning NYC duo has set out to make the world of singer-songwriters a more cheerful place. Although they’ve been favorably compared to Simon & Garfunkel and The Indigo Girls, these ladies have an undeniable originality and a sound all their own. Their efforts to blend the folk music they were raised on with a modern-day melodic energy prove successful time and again.

Here’s a taste of their recent show at the Valley Advocate Sessions. To see the full mini-concert, visit http://sessions.valleyadvocate.com/hannah-maggie/.

