Art TRACK

More than 50 artists from around New England will participate in this year’s TRACK Artisan Fair in Three Rivers. The day will feature live music and food vendors.

TRACK Artisan Fair: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. Palmer Historical & Cultural Center, 2072 Main St., Three Rivers. (413) 967-3001. threeriverstrack.org.

— Kristin Palpini

Related Posts