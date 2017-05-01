The Thunder Down East

If you hear rumblings coming from Easthampton Saturday, come running — it’s the Thunder in the Valley Festival. This all-ages event will feature rock and roll, food trucks, craft beer, wrestling — with students from Kevin Landry’s Pro Wrestling Combine in Holyoke — Knockerball, and a “glorious” motorcycle ride over the Mount Tom reservation. Musicians slated to perform include LA Backstage Pass, Decades, B-Movie Blues Brother Tribute, and Korona. The fest is being produced by the Widows Sons Stone Cutters Chapter of Massachusetts.

Thunder in the Valley Festival: Registration for the ride is 9 a.m. at the Southampton Harley-Davidson on Route 10; motorcycles depart at 11 a.m. The fest goes from noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine. $5-$10. Millside Park, Easthampton. thunderinthevalleyfestival.com.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

