Kitchen Dwellers Bring ‘Galaxy Grass’ to Northampton (w/vid)

A Kitchen Dwellers show is a true Montana bluegrass experience … that’s been strapped to a rocket, shot into space, and looped around Saturn a few times. Dubbed “galaxy grass,” the band’s sound is high-energy and exploratory jamming with just a touch of funk. Each song has a story pushed by a chugging mandolin-fiddle section. Torrin Daniels’ vocals growl like a spirit stitched out of Appalachia and fast times baptized in a still. And the guitar work of Max Davies is just dreamy. Blast off Thursday.

The Kitchen Dwellers Plus Mamma’s Marmalade: Thursday, 10 p.m. $10-$13. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. iheg.com.

