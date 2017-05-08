UMass Student Exhibit Elevates Street Art Friday

May 8, 2017

Occupy.

A joint art show by Eric Mandeville and McKenzie Stuetzel makes a powerful statement, but only for a short time — so be sure to see it. By utilizing imagery from street art in contrasting colors, their show explores the idea of living in society, but outside of its boundaries. Mandeville will use a projection of a time-lapse video of the creation of his mural, Occupy Your Street, in the hope of changing the thinking of street artists from punks to social commentators. Stuetzel has created a world of fading and bold geometry and chaos she calls Merge Visible.

Mandeville and Stuetzel: Through Friday. Free. UMass Amherst Student Union Gallery, on the south side of the Student Union building. umass.edu/events/exhibit-occupy-your-street.

— Kristin Palpini

