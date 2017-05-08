Join the Herd: Donna the Buffalo Stampedes Into Town (w/vid)

Join the Herd

Quintessential ’90s folk rock band Donna the Buffalo is coming to Holyoke as part of the group’s politically-active Stampede Tour. In addition to providing groove-heavy dance-able tunes, Donna the Buffalo seeks to bring attention to the inappropriate use of money to influence politics. DtB’s music is a mix of electric Americana, Cajun/Zydeco, rock, folk, reggae, and country that produces a high-energy sound. Call out your favorite tunes from the band’s 20-year run and hope they get played, but don’t ask to speak with Donna. There is no Donna. According to rock lore, the group got its name when they misheard a friend suggest the band call themselves “Dawn of the Buffalo.”

Donna the Buffalo: Friday, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Show is 18-plus. Gateway City Arts, 92-114 Race St., Holyoke. kathy@gatewaycityarts.com, signaturesoundspresents.com.

— Kristin Palpini

