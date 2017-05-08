What Will the Hatchery Do Next? Inventive Dance Performance This Weekend

Peter Raper Photo

So, You Know They Can Dance

An homage to Wes Anderson’s highly stylized films and a self-reflective, choreographed spoken-word piece called “Perception” were among the performances featured in Hatchery’s debut show this winter. The pre-professional dance troupe’s second show is coming up this weekend, and it’s exciting to think about what this 10-person group of 13- to 19-year-olds have created. Part of the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought in Northampton, the Hatchery program began in 2016, but is already producing stellar student-written and performed pieces. Pick up on emerging trends in dance and get a preview of what the next generation of artists has to offer.

Hatchery Spring Performance: Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. School for Contemporary Dance and Thought, 25 Main St., Northampton. (413) 695-1799, scdtnoho.com.

— Kristin Palpini

