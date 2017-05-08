What Will the Hatchery Do Next? Inventive Dance Performance This Weekend

By - May 8, 2017

Peter Raper Photo
Peter Raper Photo

So, You Know They Can Dance

An homage to Wes Anderson’s highly stylized films and a self-reflective, choreographed spoken-word piece called “Perception” were among the performances featured in Hatchery’s debut show this winter. The pre-professional dance troupe’s second show is coming up this weekend, and it’s exciting to think about what this 10-person group of 13- to 19-year-olds have created. Part of the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought in Northampton, the Hatchery program began in 2016, but is already producing stellar student-written and performed pieces. Pick up on emerging trends in dance and get a preview of what the next generation of artists has to offer.

Hatchery Spring Performance: Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. $10-$12. School for Contemporary Dance and Thought, 25 Main St., Northampton. (413) 695-1799, scdtnoho.com.

— Kristin Palpini

The Valley Advocate
Kristin Palpini

Author: Kristin Palpini

Editor of the Valley Advocate

Share This Post On

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest stories and posts from the Advocate. 


You have Successfully Subscribed!