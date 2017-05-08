That’s Not an Air Guitar: Air Sex Tournament Comes to Northampton (w/vid)

That’s Not an Air Guitar

The national Air Sex Tournament is coming to Northampton Monday night and for anyone who thinks they’ve got the pantomime moves to beat the competition, it’s not too late to enter the foray. A fun, and funny, sex-positive show, performers get on stage — alone and clothed enough — to physically demonstrate their craziest, orgasm-inducing moves. Some competitors go for sexy while others go for silly and some mix both together. I mean, the promotional video for the event, hosted by comedian Chris Trew, features a guy in overalls pretending to bang a jar of peanut butter.

Northampton Air Sex Tournament: Monday, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. $12. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center, St., Northampton. Iheg.com. To enter the competition, sign up here.

— Kristin Palpini

