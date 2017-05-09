Staff Picks: See The Greys in Agawam

The Greys at The Still in Agawam • Friday

The Greys came in a couple months ago to perform a Sessions set with us and the duo had me in awe. The powerful, whispering voice of singer Cait Simpson folds perfectly inside the jazz-styled stand up bass plucking of Chris Merritt. They make their debut at The Still this Friday playing some originals along with “haunting renditions” of covers. 7 p.m., The Still, 858 Suffield St. — Jennifer Levesque

Campaign Music History Concert • Friday

Want to know what songs were played when George Washington took the stage at his political rallies? I do! At the First Church in Brimfield, a free music history concert performs “The Campaign Music of Our Presidents, from Washington to Obama.” The best part? They leave out Trump! 7 p.m. 20 Main St., Brimfield. — Dave Eisenstadter

Ultimate Invitational • Saturday

Amherst is the birthplace of Ultimate Frisbee — don’t let those kids at Columbia High School tell you any different. The game got its start at Amherst College prior to the 1940s and the invention of the Frisbee (students played the game with cake pan lids then.) This Saturday check out the annual Amherst Ultimate Invitational to see the best B-tossers throw down on hallowed ground. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, at Amherst Regional High School. — Kristin Palpini

Lexi Weege and The Wondertwins • Sunday

The Dream Away Lodge can be found out in the woods of Becket and it’s about as legendary as you can get — Bob Dylan, poet Allen Ginsberg, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie have all visited the 90-year-old music venue. This week, local jazz and blues songstress Lexi Weege and her band, The Wondertwins (twin brothers AJ and Tom Del Negro), will play new material off the group’s yet-to-be-released album, and that can only add to the legend of the Dream Away. 1342 County Road, Becket. 8 p.m. — Chris Goudreau

Related Posts