11 South Gallery: Featuring the pottery of Pamela Pieropan Adorno and Jeanne Souillard, paintings by David Sund and Lisa Henry. Through June. Free. 11 South St., Bernardston. (413) 648-5484, 11southgallery@gmail.com, 11southgallery.com.

118 Elliot Gallery: Ralph DeAnna, The Reflective Eye. DeAnna exhibits large oil paintings and small pastels exploring his interest in multiple perspectives and the changeable nature of time and memory. Through May 19. 118 Elliot St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-2757, lcmendelsund@gmail.com, 118Elliot.com.

Amherst Town Hall: Cherry Press Trio — Contemporary Prints. Through June. 4 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst. corinne@cherrypress.org.

Anchor House of Artists: Peter Mishkin — A New Type of Color. Peter Mishkin produces consistently attractive abstract oil paintings and polychromed sculpture that have their own secret language. Free. 518 Pleasant St., Northampton. (413) 588-4337, anchorhouseartists.org.

A.P.E. Gallery: 2Behold. Feeling figured into landscape features abstract landscape works by Kate Childs and Laura Radwell. 126 Main St., Northampton. (413) 586-5553, lisathompson@apearts.org, apearts.org.

Artspace Greenfield: Some Things are Just Beautiful photography by Trish Crapo. Through June 2. 15 Mill St, Greenfield. (413) 772-6811, info@artspacegreenfield.com, artspacegreenfield.com/gallery.

Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery: Artist of the month is Anne Ely exhibiting photography — Nature’s Treasures in Black and White. Through June 15. 172 Hockanum Road, Hadley. (413) 586-2142, info@barstowslongviewfarm.com, barstowslongviewfarm.com.

BerkshireNow Gallery, Berkshire Museum: Solo exhibition of hand-thrown porcelain by artisan Daniel Bellow, an accomplished potter who works in glazes and textured surfaces. Through May 22. Free. 39 South St., Pittsfield. (413) 443-7171, berkshiremuseum.org.

Brattleboro Museum and Art Center: Appearances and Reality — Mary Welsh. Found materials placed in new contexts pose questions about appearances and reality. Collages are made from images found in magazines, art books, maps, calendars, and end papers. They depict what we all take for granted: houses, rooms, and their contents. Through June 18. Drawn Home — Paul Shore. Inspired by Audubon’s heroic project to draw all the birds of North America, Shore looked to his home and drew every object in it. His four-year undertaking, comprising 792 drawings, 13 prints, and 13 sculptures drawn to scale or larger, is on exhibit in its entirety Through June 18. Ghost Mesa — Claire Van Vliet. The power and presence of giant rock formations isolated against the sky are palpable in these magnificent lithographs by master printmaker Claire Van Vliet, a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship winner and founder of Janus Press. Through June 18. Glasstastic. In fall 2016, kids in grades K-6 were asked to submit drawings and descriptions of their own imaginary creatures. Professional guest artists then transformed 20 of the creatures into glass sculptures, experimenting with processes, materials, and a variety of glass-working techniques to bring the menagerie to life. Through June 18. Luminous Muqarna — Soo Sunny Park. Immersive installation transforms the Mary Sommer Room into a mesmerizing world of light, shadow, and brilliant color. It comes from the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival in the United Arab Emirates. Through June 18. Seriously Funny — Ed Koren. The seriously quirky observations of Koren’s fuzzy -haired, long-nosed citizens of Vermont and New York have amused readers of The New Yorker for more than half a century. On display are original drawings. Through June 18. $4-$8. 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-0124, brattleboromuseum.org.

The Clark: Looking North and South. European prints and drawings, 1500-1650. Through May 29. An Inner World. Seventeenth-century Dutch genre painting. Through Sept. 17. 22 South St., Williamstown. (413) 459-2303, clarkart.edu.

Daylily Art Gallery: Exhibition of oils by Valerie Bassett, a member of the Old Deerfield Painting Group and the Dalton Art Guild. Free. 8A Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield. (413) 665-2913, jwris48@gmail.com.

The Eric Carle Museum: It’s Me, Eloise — The Voice of Kay Thompson and the Art of Hilary Knight. Includes more than 90 artworks from the Eloise collaborations, as well as art from the rest of Knight’s career. Through June 4. Collecting Inspiration: Contemporary Illustrators and Their Heroes. Picture books instill in children a sense of awe, magic, and wonderment, but who inspires the illustrators themselves? $6-$22. 125 West Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

Gallery A3: Opening reception for Transformation by Sue Katz features nine “constructs” of wall pieces combining encaustic paint and mixed media, found metal and wood. May 4-27. 28 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 256-4250, a3.gallerya3@gmail.com, gallerya3.com.

Gallery in the Woods: Alebrijes — Animals from the Dream. Influenced by animation and intrigued by other artforms, younger Oaxacan artists contribute a pop aesthetic and a personal style to the mix. Modern Art from a Culture of Shamanism. Yarn art of the Huichols. Recent sacred yarn visions from Jose Benitez Sanchez and others. Nika Feldman: Shadow Soul Silhouette Project. Artist/activist Nika Feldman’s installation wall, deconstructing the prominent visual identities of costume: form,color and pattern. 145 Main St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-4777, galleryinthewood@yahoo.com, galleryinthewoods.com.

Great Falls Discovery Center: Exploded View — River Performance and Catch and Release Art Exhibit. 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls. (413) 834-8800, nalerossi@gmail.com.

The Greenfield Gallery: Landscapes & Seascapes. 231 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 772-9334, thegreenfieldgallery@gmail.com.

Greenfield-Northampton Cooperative Bank: Impressions: Recent Work by the Fiberistas. Work in several media including quilting, weaving, felting, dyeing, fabric manipulation, and collage. 253 Triangle St., Amherst. (413) 256-1840, florosenstock@hotmail.com, fiberistas.com.

Hampden Gallery: Curated by Jennifer Tibbetts. Group exhibition of 21 artists. 131 Southwest Circle UMass Amherst. (413) 545-0680, anneseuthe@gmail.com, fineartscenter.com.

Historic Northampton: Laws Change. People Die. The Land Remains. An exhibition of paintings and sculpture by five western Massachusetts artists. Free. 46 Bridge St, Northampton. (413) 584-6011, stansherer@historic-northampton.org.

Historical Society of Greenfield: Museum Sampler in Greenfield. Items that help tell the story of Greenfield and regional history. 43 Church St, Greenfield. (413) 774-3663, hsgreenfield1907@gmail.com.

Hope and Feathers Framing and Gallery: Second Biennial Juried Photography Show. With 34 photographers responding to the question of “strength.” Through May 27. Free. 319 Main St., Amherst. (413) 835-0197, hopeandfeathersframing.com.

Hosmer Gallery: Northampton High School Student Art Exhibition. 20 West St, Northampton. fkaufmann@forbeslibrary.org.

Jones Library: Amherst Plein Air Society Art Show. Amherst: The Beauty Around Us. 43 Amity St, Amherst. SusannePersonette@gmail.com.

MASS MoCA: Steffani Jemison Plant You Now, Dig You Later. The complicated role of language and literacy in black history to explore narration, and the role of the archive are the themes studied in this exhibit. Elizabeth King Radical Small. Combining small sculptures and large videos to create “intimate immensity.” Tanja Hollander Are you really my friend? Hollander set out to differentiate the actual from the virtual by photographing all 626 of her Facebook friends. Chris Domenick 50DAYS. Designed for the 140-foot-long wall in MASS MoCA’s Hunter Center Mezzanine, New York-based artist Chris Domenick’s new work rethinks the decorative and mass-produced character of traditional wallpaper. Spencer Finch Cosmic Latte. Bringing the starry night inside the museum, Finch’s light-based work features over 150 specially fabricated LED fixtures suspended from the ceiling over an expanse of the 80-foot long gallery. Nick Cave Until. His largest installation to date, made up of thousands of found objects and millions of beads, which will make viewers feel as if they have entered a rich sensory tapestry, like stepping directly inside the belly of one of his iconic Soundsuits. Through August. Julianne Swartz In Harmonicity, the Tonal Walkway. Over the years Swartz has returned again and again to using the human voice, recording singers both professional and amateur to create moving works that embrace visitors with sound and emotion. Here Comes the Sun. Through May 29. Barbara Takenaga Nebrask. Known for her small, labor-intensive, exuberant abstractions composed of matrix-like swirling patterns of dots, here Takenaga translates her meticulous handcrafted easel-sized work to wallpaper. Anslem Kiefer. The artist often builds his imagery on top of photographs, layering his massive canvases with dirt, lead, straw, and other materials that generate a “ground” that reads literally of the earth itself. $8-$18. 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. (413) 662-2111, massmoca.org.

R. Michelson Galleries: Views of the Mount Holyoke Range with Kestrel Land Trust. Free. 132 Main St., Northampton. (413) 586-3964, events@rmichelson.com, rmichelson.com/exhibits-and-events.

Nina’s Nook: The Time Tunnel. 125A Avenue A, Turners Falls. (413) 834-8800, nalerossi@gmail.com.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Hanna-Barbera: The Architects of Saturday Morning. 9 Glendale Road, (Rte. 183), Stockbridge. (413) 298-4100, http://www.nrm.org

Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum: Robert Markey: Beautiful People in the World — Portraits from my Travels. Work with kids in Brazil, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Greece. Free. 130 River Dr., Hadley. (413) 584-4699, pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com.

Salmon Falls Gallery: Christin Couture — The Nearest Faraway Place features encaustic landscape paintings of Salmon Falls. Through June 25; reception is June 10, 4 p.m. Winter’s Bone. Photographs by Carl Nardiello. An ongoing study of landscape in late fall and winter. Through June 25; reception is May 13, 4 p.m. 1 Ashfield St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-9833, salmonfalls@megaplanet.com, salmonfallsgallery.com.

Shelburne Arts Co-op: A World Beneath Our Feet. Rag rugs by Lynda Faye and floor cloths by Joanne Gold. 26 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 413-256-1840, florosenstock@hotmail.com.

Smith College Museum of Art: Leisure and Luxury in the Age of Nero — The Villas of Oplontis near Pompeii. This exhibition centers on the ancient town of Oplontis on the Neapolitan coast, a site that was buried and preserved when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE. Through Aug. 13. $4-$5. 20 Elm St., Northampton. (413) 585-2760, smith.edu/artmuseum.

Share Coffee: “texture” by Sophia Cook. 17 Kellogg Ave, Amherst. marissasharecoffee@gmail.com.

Thirsty Mind Cafe: Painting the Light. Oil paintings of local landmarks and iconic scenes by local artist Jonathan Wilhelm. Free. 23 College St., South Hadley. (413) 539-3265, sirwilhelm99@gmail.com.

Westhampton Public Library: Hampshire Regional High School Art Exhibit. A selection of block prints made by students. 1 North Road, Westhampton. (413) 527-5386, westhampton@cwmars.org.

William Baczek Fine Arts: Larry Preston solo exhibition. 36 Main Street, Northampton. (413) 587-9880, info@wbfinearts.com, wbfinearts.com.

