Staff Picks: Gloom, Death, And Heavy Metal At Stoned To Death II

Singing karaoke with DJ Greg Reil sounds like a good way to belt out whatever is in my soul. I don’t take requests. Karaoke with Reil goes down on Tuesday nights, free, at the Platform Sports Grill and Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. — Dave Eisenstadter

Lisa Marie Ellingsen • Friday June 2 at the 7 p.m. $10-$13, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. — Chris Goudreau Local singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Ellingsen will release her new album, NoLa to NoHo, onat the Parlor Room in Northampton. I reviewed Ellingsen’s new record a couple weeks ago and described it as an album full of bittersweet melodies delivered mixed with blue-rock guitar licks and alt-country inspired songwriting. Ellingsen delivers a damn fine slice of Americana that’s not worth missing.$10-$13, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. — Chris Goudreau

Stoned to Death II • Saturday In it’s second year, Promotorhead Entertainment is back with Stoned to Death II . A full day of doom, death, stoner, black, and grindcore subgenres of heavy metal. From local bands like Problem with Dragons, and touring bands like Acid Witch, you’ll get your stoner fix for sure. $10/adv, $15/door, all ages. The Hawks & Reed Arts Center (formerly the Arts Block), 289 Main St., Greenfield. — Jennifer Levesque

The Strolling of the Heifers • All Weekend Friday through Sunday , with the stroll on Saturday . The rest of the fest is filled with celebrating agriculture, art culture, and food! It’s all fun, and mostly free! — Kristin Palpini I’m going to hang out with some animals that get me: heifers. They’re slow, chill, and cute, which all sounds nice after a crazy week at work. The annual weekend festival in Downtown Brattleboro — The Strolling of the Heifers — isthrough, with the stroll. The rest of the fest is filled with celebrating agriculture, art culture, and food! It’s all fun, and mostly free! — Kristin Palpini

