Back Talk: Reader comments on marijuana, climate change, and addiction

Sticky Green Thumbs

A few responses to the May 25-31, 2017 O, Cannabis column: “Growing Your Own Weed In Massachusetts: A How-To Guide”

Editor’s Note: Marty Klein was quoted in the article for his growing expertise.

A slight clarification re: number of plants allowed. There is no limit on the number of plants a MA medical marijuana card holder can grow. They are limited, however, on the total weight of cured buds in their possession at home — 10 oz. They are allowed to grow enough plants to maintain a 60-day supply. It gets a little tricky there, but that’s the short of it.

— Marty Klein, Easthampton

Home growing is way cheaper, you know exactly what you are getting (no pesticides) and it’s actually fun! It’s not that hard after you get the hang of it.

— MA Growers, Facebook

Climate Change in New England

I appreciated the story on climate change happening in our back yards [“Figures … New England in Climate Change’s Crosshairs,” May 18-24, 2017]. An even more stark example than the 2011 tornado referenced in the piece is the twister that struck Goshen, Ashfield, and especially Conway in February of this year, when there was still 6” of snow on the ground. We get tornadoes in MA occasionally during the warm months, as in 2011, but if this recent one during winter is not another example of an extremely altered atmosphere, I don’t know what is.

— Erik Hoffner, Ashfield

Yes, Virginia, There Is Lead in Our Water

Great article, Valley Advocate, [“Down to Earth: Investigation: Yes, There Is Lead In Pioneer Valley Schools’ Drinking Water,” May 9-15, 2017]. It’s crucial that drinking water is safe for children, especially in places like schools, where they spend a great deal of time. Another solution for water in schools with high lead levels is filtered drinking fountains. There are fountains with filter light indicators, and fountains that even stop dispensing water what a filter is no longer working.

— Sadie Anderton, EquipartsDrinkingFountains.com

Paper Reminders

As a snowbird, coming back, I am filled with surprises. One of the sweetest has been to see that Northampton is committed to paper bags instead of plastic bags. Each time I reuse one, I become more mindful of how important each of us needs to be because climate change is no joke.

— Sidney B. Simon, Hadley

Springfield Drug Court

This is great. I hope it opens people’s eyes that jail is not helping [“New Springfield Drug Court Offers Addicts An Alternative To Prison,” June 1-7, 2017] … I hope things will change. This is such a positive thing.

— Jacqueline Real, Belchertown

