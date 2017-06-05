Signature Sounds has found the best local bands with musicians ages 18 and under and they’ll be featured performers Friday night of the Green River Festival in Greenfield.

Sponsored by the Valley Advocate, the five winners of The Next Wave Stage competition will each play a set July 14 on, where else, the longrunning festival’s new Next Wave Stage. And they’ll perform on Valley Advocate Sessions, a weekly mini concert filmed by NCTV and audio recorded by Signature Sounds. Every Friday , the Advocate posts a new four-song concert by local up-and-coming bands (and some awesome better known acts).

So who’s playing the stage on free Friday ? (Yes, free! Admission to the festival for people 18 and under will be free Friday night only.)

Paper City Exile (South Hadley)5:30-6pm- This alternative rock band from South Hadley, MA features Dan Conway on vocals and guitar, Zeno Quinn, bass and Jackson Silverman on drums.

Kalliope Jones (Shelburne Falls)6:15-6:45- This vocally driven, soul-infused, indie rock trio from Shelburne Falls, MA, has Alouette Batteau on vocals and drums, Amelia Nields Chalfant, vocals and bass, and Isabella DeHerdt on vocals and guitar.

Court Etiquette (Northampton)7pm-7:30- This indie-rock and roots outfit from Northampton, MA includes Isaac Bond on bass, Gabe Brodeur vocals and guitar, Ethan Grant, keyboards, Chris Raphael-Reily, drums and Charlie Ryan on guitar. Nomad vs. Settler (Brattleboro)7:45-8:15- Hailing from Brattleboro, VT, this indie-rock group’s lineup is Owen James on bass, Rei Kimura, vocals and guitar, Archer Parks, guitar and Milou Rigollaud on drums. Parlicium (Ashfield)8:30-9pm– This indie rock band from Western Massachusetts features Kim Chin-Gibbons on guitar, drums and vocals, Tobias LaMontagne, vocals, guitar and drums and Lane Moore on bass, guitar and piano.

In no particular order, the winning bands will each play half-hour sets at the festival.

Friday, July 14 , 5-11 p.m. Free for anyone 18 or younger. Otherwise, Friday is $34.99. Green River Fest is a three-day music festival. For more information go to Next Wave Stage at Green River Festival:Free for anyone 18 or younger. Otherwise,is $34.99. Green River Fest is a three-day music festival. For more information go to greenriverfestival.com

