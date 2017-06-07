Valley Advocate Sessions TEASE: Spirit Ghost

By - Jun 7, 2017

Spirit Ghost, an Amherst-based indie garage rock band with a splash of surf, came into the Valley Advocate Offices to record for Valley Advocate Sessions on May 23. The band’s full performance and interview will be available on Valley Advocate’s website and the Valley Advocate Sessions page on Friday. Until then, here’s a teaser to satiate your ghostly hunger.

 

Can’t wait for Spirit Ghost’s full performance? Check out our Sessions page with performances by local bands and solo artists such as Hammydown, Peter Blanchette, Tang Sauce & DJ Stealth, and more.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

Share This Post On

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest stories and posts from the Advocate. 


You have Successfully Subscribed!