Bloom! at Gallery A3 in Amherst

Bloom is a loaded word. Stuffed with all the meaning we attach to it — hope for new beginnings, youth, mortality, inspiration — ‘bloom’ says more than its five letters. Gallery A3 is exploring this concept in their June exhibit: Bloom! Featuring two artists — painter Tom Morton and painter/mosaicmaker Nancy Meagher — Bloom! focuses on interpretations of landscapes. Meagher’s contribution includes paintings of local scenes like the rain-soaked trees on the Amherst College quad and along the Connecticut River as well as vintage mosaics. Morton’s work on display includes abstracts inspired by James Joyce’s Ulysses, a stream of conscious day-in-the-life of one Leopold Bloom, as well as landscapes he calls Ghost Willow.

Bloom! will be up through June, with a special Bloomsday celebration on June 16 — the day Joyce’s Bloom tooled around Dublin. For more information go to gallerya3.com.

Bloom!: Gallery A3, 28 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 256-4250. gallerya3.com.

 

