Rock, Paper, Scissors, NO Dynamite: Turners Falls to Unveil New Public Art

The Art of Rock, Paper, Scissors

Take part in celebrating the newest sculpture in downtown Turners Falls — Rock, Paper, Scissors, a new work by artist Tim de Christopher. Christopher’s work was selected last spring as an addition to Avenue A from 30 proposals submitted to the Town of Montague and Turners Falls RiverCulture. The sculpture (above is a photo of the model Christopher made for his proposal) will make the new pedestrian seating area on the corner of Avenue A and 3rd Street that much more engaging.

A series of activities are scheduled in celebration of the sculpture unveiling on Saturday, June 17. Third Street will be closed from Avenue A to Canal Street for this celebration. Sidewalk sales, restaurant specials and gallery openings are also planned throughout town.

Things to do include: 10:30 a.m. Geology walking tour with Steve Winters.

1 p.m. Free hot dogs and veggie dogs. Live music by the Expandable Brass Band. Geology exhibitions by Ed Gregory and The Great Falls Discovery Center. Make and decorate your own stone-carver hat.

2 p.m. Formal ceremony and unveiling of Rock, Paper, Scissors sculpture.

2:30 p.m. Music by DJ Shannon. Rock, paper, scissors competition. $200 cash prize for the winner and $50 for the runner-up. Participants must be over age 8. Register at turnersfallsriverculture.org. $5 donation to participate. There will also be a prize for best team costume.

4 p.m. Artist Tim de Christopher will speak about his work. Meet at the sculpture.

Rock, Paper, Scissors Downtown Unveiling Party: Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. Free. For more information, visit: http://www.turnersfallsriverculture.org.

— Anita Fritz

Related Posts