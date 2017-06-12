Staff Picks: A Movie About Obituary Writers Is Actually Awesome

Led Zeppelin Acoustic Tribute • Saturday

The Acoustic Led Zeppelin Tribute Orchestra Project (TALZTOP, of course) will be performing the songs of Led Zeppelin without the use of electricity. The show will feature Houses of the Holy and the band’s strangely titled fourth album. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door of The Gathering. 700 Southbridge St., Worcester. 8 p.m. — Dave Eisenstadter

Amherst Cinema • Thursday A documentary about obituaries sounds lifeless, no? In OBIT, that seems to be far from the case. New York Times staff obituary writers are documented in this film — viewers get a glimpse of the joys and existential angst of how to chronicle someone’s life in just 500 words. 2 p.m and 4:40 p.m. , Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. — Chris Goudreau

Outer Stylie at Bishop’s • Saturday Western Mass’ Outer Stylie are back at Bishop’s Lounge this Saturday to groove your soul. They’ll be bringing their psychedelic rock to puncture your senses and send them to Outer Spacie, get it? Since the Sierra Grille is located right below Bishop’s, make it a night out with a yummy dinner before the music explodes. 10 p.m. , $5, 21+, Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton — Jennifer Levesque

Relay for Life • Look Park, Florence • Fri.-Sat. Relay for Life, an annual fundraiser for The American Cancer Society, which supports cancer research, treatment, education, and prevention, starts this Friday . Many people walk in honor of someone. I’ll be walking for the relatives and loved ones I never met due to this miserable disease. Support walkers and the community! Starts at 3 p.m. , Friday , and finishes at 3 p.m. , Saturday . — Kristin Palpini

