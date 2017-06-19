WTF, Bird ?

Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece on creativity and family, the destructive power of love and indifference, The Seagull, gets a comedic, modern reboot in Aaron Posner’s Stupid Fucking Bird, which is being performed now by the Silverthorne Theater Co. Both plays involve a cast of lovers who are in love with each other, requited or otherwise, often while pretending to be in love with someone else. The tension grows as some of the more artsy-fartsy characters speak in metaphors while others are so overgrown with ego it’s a wonder no one trips. If you’re into dark comedy, you’re going to love SFB.

Stupid Fucking Bird: Presented by Silverthorne Theater Company. Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 768-7514, silverthornetheater.org.

— Kristin Palpini

