Sir Angus, on left, and Dame Morgan joust at the Mutton and Mead Festival in Montague Sunday, June 19.

Mutton, Honey

If you’ve ever wanted to see someone get clubbed in the head with a mace live! then you need to get over to the Mutton and Mead Festival, a full-contact kind of fair.

The long-running Middle Ages fest features jousting; “Circque De Sewer,” trained rats and cats; the Wheel of Death, one man, one spinning wheel, watch to see what happens; Shakespeare; birds of prey; archery; something called “Vixens en Garde” with “fierce, witty women“; children’s entertainment; period-specific foods (mutton, mead, and more!); and all kinds of Dark Ages merchandise. Also, Robin Hood will be there, so that’s cool. Comedy, dancers, music, wizards, stories, and jesters are just some more of the fun activities and sights to check out while at the fair.

Mutton & Mead Medieval Festival: Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10-$15. 210 Turners Falls Road, Turners Falls. muttonandmead.org.

— Kristin Palpini

