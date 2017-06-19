City Ballet in Becket

Bold, light, immediate and intensely musical are just some of the adjectives reviewers have used to describe Miami City Ballet, the storied dance troupe will open the 85th anniversary season of Jacob’s Pillow. The program will include a technically precise Allegro Brillante set to Tchaikovsky’s “Third Piano Concerto No. 3” and Christopher Wheeldon’s elegant Polyphonia danced to Gyorgy Ligeti’s complex and eerily melodious “Barber Violin Concerto.”

Miami City Ballet: Wednesday through Saturday, 8 p.m. Matinees, 2 p.m., will be staged Saturday and Sunday. $45. Ted Shawn Theatre, at Jacob’s Pillow Dance, 358 George Carter Road, Becket. (413) 243-0745, jacobspillow.org.

— Kristin Palpini

Related Posts