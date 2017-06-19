Elusive Balance

Life, at times, seems like a balancing act: keeping the demands of work, home, education, family, friends, and, of course, your own needs, in measured proportion to each other is a lifelong task. One that only some of us are able to master. At Leverett Crafts and Arts this month is a meditation on balance by Susan Valentine. The gallery is displaying works from two of her projects: Keeping Our Heads Above Water, oil paintings of Leverett Pond; and a series of tiny paintings she calls Teetering. Revel in some solid balance now through July 2.

Keeping Our Heads Above Water and Teetering by Susan Valentine: Through July 2. Free. The Barnes Gallery at Leverett Crafts and Arts, 13 Montague Road, Leverett. (413) 547-1172, barnesgallery.org.

— Kristin Palpini

