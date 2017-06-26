STAYCATION — WESTERN MASS TOURISTS

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Wikimedia Commons image The Boston Pops performs at Tanglewood in Lenox. Wikimedia Commons image

Real New Yorkers don’t visit the Statue of Liberty, so they say. Why bother? It’s always right there. We, too, have our own tourist destinations often taken for granted by the residents here. Staycations offer a chance to become a tourist and check out the famous sites of Western Mass (or “West Mass” if you’re a real tourist).

Tanglewood

I went once for a recording of the NPR show Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me. I’d long heard about Tanglewood, and it really is an amazing campus dedicated to classical music and other live events. The place has a vibe somewhere between the Smithsonian on the National Mall and that band camp your parents shipped you off to in middle school. The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s famous “summer home” has a vast lawn where people can relax and eat before the start of evening performances. There are performances you probably expect to see, like the July 7 opening night concert featuring Mozart and Mahler, and some you might not, like a Boston Pops performance of the music of E.T. on Aug. 25. Get there early, as Lenox fills to the brim with traffic during popular Tanglewood shows. And remember while you’re waiting that those 50 cars in front of you are full of devotees of the arts, just like you. The performance I saw was in the “music shed,” a misnomer because the “shed” seats more than 5,000 people. Don’t despair if you’re not close to the stage, however. Live cameras zoom in on what the performers are doing and display them on screen. bso.org.

Six Flags New England

Iam intrigued by this roller coaster Six Flags in Agawam calls “The Joker (TM).” The Joker (TM) is a 4D ride. What is the fourth D? Probably dizziness or disorientation. The ride uses “onboard magnetic technology” in order to determine where you will go, whether you go upside down once, twice, or eight times, according to the website. Six Flags has thrill rides, but also family and kids rides, Looney Toons characters that walk around, magic shows, and a percussion band that uses trash cans and buckets ( the Trash Tones). Maybe you went there as a kid and can relive your misspent youth. Maybe your parents never took you and this can be your sweet revenge. $66 at the gate, with some discounts for buying online. 1623 Main St., Agawam. https://www.sixflags.com/newengland.

Basketball Hall of Fame

Are you a fan of basketball? I’m not, but I am always impressed driving by the Basketball Hall of Fame on the highway. It’s round. The lights are colorful! Located in Springfield (the birthplace of basketball, don’t you know!), the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame boasts 40,000 square feet of basketball history. It’s also the site of yearly enshrinement, where those who make the cut join basketball’s finest. There have been 300 inductees honored so far. This year the ceremonies are on Sept. 7-8. 2017’s inductees are: Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw. Robert Hughes.

It costs a pretty penny to attend — $99 for the balcony and up to $1,000 for the premium package. But before that, the Hall of Fame is hosting 60 Days of Summer with appearances, autograph signings, magicians, trick dribblers and jugglers. Basketball Hall of Fame is open 7 days; $16-$24. hoophall.com.

Basketball not your thing? The International Volleyball Hall of Fame is just to the north in Holyoke (the birthplace of volleyball, don’t you know!). Saturday, Aug. 12, is the annual Summer Volleyball Festival, featuring a chance to sign up for volleyball tournaments, and enjoy food, music, and entertainment. Volleyball Hall of Fame — open Thursday through Sunday, $5-$8. volleyhall.org.

Hiking (or Driving) Sugarloaf

Sugarloaf, just across the river from I-91 in South Deerfield (off of Rte. 116) is a two-summit “butte” (pronounced “beaut”). At 652 feet, the popular south summit is no gruelling slog, but you can drive right up as well. The parking fee is $6, but only $5 for us Massachusetts types. The iconic view of the bend in the Connecticut River would be well-worth a much longer hike (or a much steeper parking fee). The two-story observation deck allows visitors to take in the sites while indoors and has bathrooms (a nice touristy touch). The north summit is 791 feet and only accessible by foot, for those who want to avoid cars. The views are good in both places. The mountain also doubles as a movie-tourism destination site, as it was a site in the 2010 Mel Gibson film Edge of Darkness. Finally, photos taken here and posted to Facebook are guaranteed to get at least 50 likes. Try it out yourself!

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art

The museum dedicated to The Very Hungry Caterpillar writer and illustrator Eric Carle is located at 125 West Bay Road in Amherst, very close to the Hampshire College campus. Open Tuesday through Sunday, and open on Mondays during July and August, the museum celebrates Carle’s life as well as picture book art from illustrators around the globe. An exhibit on Caldecott Medal winner David Weisner and the art of wordless storytelling is on display through Nov. 5. The grounds are gorgeous, with gnarled fruit trees that blossom in the spring, and the lobby is impressive — four enormous paintings in yellow, green, blue, and red lead visitors on to the exhibitions. The museum opened in 2002, founded by Carle and his late-wife Barbara after they visited similar museums in Japan. Since then, they have welcomed 600,000 visitors. Don’t miss the reading library, with 4,500 picture books to explore. $6-$9. carlemuseum.org.

Related Posts