Staff Picks: Math Rock Rocks!

Giraffes? Giraffes! + More Math — Friday

It’s a night of awesome math rock at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield this Friday. Expect unusual time signatures, angular guitar lines, and sheer epic experimental forays into the boundaries of rock n’ roll. Giraffes? Giraffes! is an immensely popular Western Mass-based math rock duo that headlines the night. Other great acts include the jazzy, mathy, and intensely danceable quintet Hot Dirt and Poughtkeepsie, N.Y.-based experimental math rock band Vishnu Basement. 289 Main Street, Greenfield, 9 p.m. 16 years or older. $13-15. —Chris Goudreau

Escape from New York — Friday

Late nights at Amherst Cinema have some of the finest picks for cult classics that have been moved to the DVD racks and now get their chance on the big screen one more time. This Friday, feast your eyes on the super babe that is Kurt Russell in the ’80s futuristic (1997, haha) war flick. 9:45 p.m., Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity Street, Amherst. —Jennifer Levesque

Dragon/Damselflies by Canoe — Saturday

Have you ever wondered what the difference is between dragonflies and damselflies? Learn about these winged and colorful insects by canoe at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary. The event begins indoors with a presentation before heading outdoors in canoes for field experience identifying the big bugs in the wild. 127 Combs Road, Easthampton, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. $20. —Kristin Palpini

String music Marathon — Saturday/Sunday

Tanglewood’s season has begun and one interesting little event they are doing is called a String Quartet Marathon. Their website offers next to no information on what this is, but it sounds intense, and for $12, it’s not a bad way to check out the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home. 297 West Street, Lenox. Performances Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:30 p.m. —Dave Eisenstadter

