EYES is a post-rock band that excels at creating sonic soundscapes; walls of sound that are meditative and engaging. There are a lot of epic moments with EYES’ music that defy genre conventions. This local experimental quartet appeared on the Valley Advocate Sessions stage and the band’s full performance will be released on Friday, June 30. Until then, here’s a teaser to keep you wanting more.

Can’t wait for Friday to see more Sessions? Check out some local bands now.

Related Posts