Join us for our first Advocate Sessions LIVE, which is free and open to the public, and will be held on the front lawn of the Daily Hampshire Gazette building starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

FEATURING: The Mary Jane Jones and Jeremy Turgeon Quintet

Produced by The Valley Advocate, Northampton Community Television and Signature Sounds Recordings.

Macken’s Sliders will also be on site for yummy snacking along with the show!

Related Posts