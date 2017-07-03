Woman of Rock
Lexi Weege has picked up on how solo female acts are received: they’re objectified, controlled, censored, and restrained — but you won’t see any of that at a Weege show or hear it in her music. She’s punk AF in that way. Weege’s sound is bold, alive, and woke as hell. Her powerful voice and jazz-inspired compositions are just one aspect of Weege’s electric performances. Weege is a regular on the Valley’s music circuit and for good reason: go see her.
Lexi Weege: 2 p.m., Sunday, July 9, Free. Homefield Brewing, 3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge. (774) 242-6365. homefieldbrewing@gmail.com.
— Kristin Palpini