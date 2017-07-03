Musician Lexi Weege of Westfield is shown April 19, 2017 in front of The Botaniste in Easthampton.

Woman of Rock

Lexi Weege has picked up on how solo female acts are received: they’re objectified, controlled, censored, and restrained — but you won’t see any of that at a Weege show or hear it in her music. She’s punk AF in that way. Weege’s sound is bold, alive, and woke as hell. Her powerful voice and jazz-inspired compositions are just one aspect of Weege’s electric performances. Weege is a regular on the Valley’s music circuit and for good reason: go see her.

Lexi Weege: 2 p.m., Sunday, July 9, Free. Homefield Brewing, 3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge. (774) 242-6365. homefieldbrewing@gmail.com.

— Kristin Palpini

Related Posts