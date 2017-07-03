THURSDAY 7/6

MUSIC

A Little Night Music: 6-8 p.m. Trinity UMC will presents. Free. Trinity United Methodist Church, 361 Sumner Ave., Springfield. (413) 737-5311. trinumc361@gmail.com.

Bad Tenants: 7:45-8: 45 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

David Breitman, Fortepianist: 7:30 p.m. Electric Earth Concerts presents. $25. Ahavas Achim Synagogue, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene. (603) 499-6216. troyboys1949@gmail.com.

Johnny Chester: 5-7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton.

Ordinary Elephant with Dave Dersham: 8:45-10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Ray Mason: 6-9:30 p.m. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. (413) 785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

The Request Room — Live Piano Karaoke: 8-11 p.m. Free. Local pianist/producer Josh Sitron hosts a live piano karaoke night at his studio 13 Queen (above Jake’s) in downtown Noho. Lyrics included. Free. Thirteen Queen, 13 King St., Northampton. therequestroom@gmail.com.

Goat Ropers: 6:30 p.m. Outside. Free. Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. (413) 594-1800, ext. 3. cpl@chicopeepubliclibrary.org.

Zoë Darrow and Friends: 7:30-9 p.m. Masterful interpretations of Scottish, Irish, and Canadian tunes as well as roots American folk. $10. J. A. Skinner State Park, 10 Skinner State Park Road, Hadley. (413) 586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Beetlejuice: 7-9 p.m. Free. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Jessica Lang Dance: 8 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

Moonlight and Magnolias: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington, VT.

Cymbeline: A rarely performed story of intrigue and deception, Shakespeare’s Cymbeline navigates wild plot twists, mistaken identities, and a heart-rending quest for love. $15-$75. Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353.

The Foreigner by Larry Shue: 7:30-9:30 p.m. New Century Theatre, 122 Green St., Northampton.

The Wizard of Oz: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paintbox Theatre performs. $10. Williston Theatre, Payson Ave., Easthampton. paintboxtheatre.com.

The Dramaturge: 5 p.m. Live reading of a new play by Williamstown Theatre Festival actors brings to life the sources that contextualize the script. Free. Williams College Museum of Art, 15 Lawrence Hall Dr., Williamstown. (413) 597-2429.

ETC.

Environmental Awareness Group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield.

Dazzle Dogs with Caryn Tindal: 6-7 p.m. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton.

Amherst Arts Night Plus: Poetry night and art exhibition. The Emily Dickinson Museum, 280 Main St., Amherst.

Off the Wall — Visual Arts, Fashion & Rhythmic Poetry: 6-9 p.m. Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield.

Annual Berkshire Lantern Walk: 8-11 p.m. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown.

Cruise Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Northampton Elks. Trophies, DJ, food/drink. Free. Northampton Elks Lodge, #997, 17 Spring St., Florence. (413) 584-0297. j.butcher@comcast.net.

Build A Better Deck — Pokemon TCG Club!: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Pokemon trainers unite! Bring your pokemon cards to the library and show off your collection. Assemble a deck to to test out against other trainers. Kids age 8 and older. Free. Emily Williston Memorial Library, 9 Park St., Easthampton. (413) 529-1605. ehampton@cwmars.org.

FRIDAY 7/7

MUSIC

Austin & Elliott: 7-9 p.m. Dark, edgy duo sings of love gone wrong and death done right. Free. Thirsty Mind Coffee and Wine Bar, 23 College St., South Hadley. (781) 690-6617. ctesongs@gmail.com.

The Chiara String Quartet: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Performs works of Brahms, Benjamin Britten, and Aaron Jay Kernis. $20. Federated Church, 175 Main St. (Rte. 2), Charlemont. (413) 625-9511. info@mohawktrailconcerts.org.

CO2: 7-11 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Joan Osborne: 8-10 p.m. MASS MoCA, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

Leather and Lace: 6-9:30 p.m. Plays the hits. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. (413) 785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Bruce Mandel: 5-7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton.

Liz Vice: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Lyra Music Festival Guest Artist — Alexi Kenney, Violin: 7:30-9 p.m. Performs works by Bach, Ysaye, Enescu, Esa-Pekka Salonen. $20. Sage Hall, Smith College, 144 Green St., Northampton. (917) 705-5089. rodo@lyramusic.org.

Ray Mason: 8-9:30 p.m. Free. Mocha Maya’s, 47 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-6292.

Strictly Bluegrass Jam: 7-11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Sun Parade and Twisted Pine: 9 p.m. Special double-bill Green River Festival preview show. $10. The Root Cellar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield. flora@signaturesounds.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Jessica Lang Dance: 8 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

Moonlight and Magnolias: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington, VT.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Reading: Blue Skies Process. 3-4:30 p.m. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown.

Cymbeline: 7:30-10 p.m. $15-$75. Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353.

The Foreigner by Larry Shue: 7:30-9:30 p.m. New Century Theatre, 122 Green St., Northampton.

KoFest — Jimmy & Lorraine: 8-11 p.m. Meditation on ’50s-’60s American political climate. $10-$22. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 200 S. Pleasant St., Amherst. (413) 427-6147, info@kofest.com.

She Kills Monsters: RLT presents. 8-10 p.m. The West End Community Space at Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

ETC.

Tot Shabbat & Tot Sha-Potluck: 5:15-6:15 p.m. Free. Beit Ahavah-The Reform Congregation of Greater Northampton, 130 Pine St., Florence. (413) 587-3770. info@beitahavah.org.

Words & Wine: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Slate Roof poets Anna M. Warrock and Cindy Snow read new chapbooks. $9-$15. William Cullen Bryant Homestead, 207 Bryant Road, Cummington. (413) 532-1631. acaluori@thetrustees.org.

Science Magic! with the Boston Museum of Science: 2-2:30 p.m. How do magic tricks really work? This program investigates the science behind the magic of several classic tricks. Free. Edwards Public Library, 30 East St., Southampton. (413) 527-9480. jdouglass@cwmars.org.

South Hadley Wine Down First Friday: 5-6:30 p.m. Enjoy conversation, wine, beer, soda and nibbles under the dome. $7. Gaylord Memorial Library, 47 College St., South Hadley. (413) 538-5047. shgaylord@gmail.com.

SATURDAY 7/8

MUSIC

A Perfect Spot of Tea — High Definition: 2:30 p.m. Women’s a cappella group. $12. Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Dr., Hadley. (413) 586-7870. pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com.

Belmont/Kurtz Quartet: 7-8 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Boston Pops Orchestra — Sondheim on Sondheim: 8 p.m. Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox.

Chesterfield Community Concert and Picnic with Roger Tincknell: 2 p.m. Free. Russell Memorial Park, South Street, Chesterfield. (413) 268-7120. chesterfieldcoanews@gmail.com.

CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band: 7-9:30 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Concert #1: 7:30-9 p.m. Ayane Kozasa, viola; and Paul Wiancko, cello and composition. Antenna Cloud Farm, 25 Green Hill Road, Gill.

Slow Pony, an Eclectic Duo: 7-8 p.m. Eclectic accordion and banjo duo. Free, donations appreciated. The Root Cellar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield. slowponyinc@gmail.com.

JJQ hosts Danny’s Birthday Bash!: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Burrie & Radiolaria: 3-6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton.

Masterclass — Gilbert Kalish, Piano: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $5-$10. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney, VT. (802) 387-6637. info@yellowbarn.org.

The Mohawk Trail Concerts Director’s Concert: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Bach’s solo cello suite. Ravel Sonata, violin and piano; “Dumky” piano trio of Dvorak. $20. Federated Church, 175 Main St. (Rte. 2), Charlemont. (413) 625-9511. info@mohawktrailconcerts.org.

New England Blood Fest: 3 p.m. The Tank American Legion Post #185, 478 Springfield St., Agawam.

Piper Hopkins: 7-11 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 5321800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Ray Mason Band: 6-9 p.m. Free. Holyoke Elks, 250 Whitney Ave., Holyoke. (413) 538-8895.

Saxophone Player Loren Feinstein: 4-6 p.m. Feinstein improvises with a blend of culturally diverse instruments. Free. Salmon Falls Gallery, 1 Ashfield St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-9833. salmonfalls@megaplanet.com.

Village Harmony Teen Ensemble: 4 p.m. $5-$15. Wesley United Methodist Church, 98 N. Maple St., Hadley. villageharmony.org.

Westhampton Summer Concerts: 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Valley’s roots rockin’ Klezmer band, Klezamir. Free. Westhampton Library, 1 North Road, Westhampton. (413) 586-0998. musician@downtownsounds.com.

The Whiskey Rebels Trio: 11 a.m. Outdoor concert. Free. South Hadley Public Library, 2 Canal St., South Hadley.

Wildcat O’Halloran Band: 6-9:30 p.m. Local Blues legend, Wildcat O’Halloran. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. (413) 7855893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Frank Varela Solo: 6-7 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Rite of Swing: 6-7 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Secondary Messengers: 9:30-11 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Jessica Lang Dance: 8 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

The Music Man: 7 p.m. $42. Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield.

Moonlight and Magnolias: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington, VT.

Faye Driscoll: 8:15 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

Bon Appetit Burlesque’s Mantasy Island II: 7-10:30 p.m. Burlesque dancers from around New England perform body-positive routines based on masculinity in its many forms for this ages 18-plus show. $15-$25. VFW Florence Banquet Hall, 18 Meadow St., Florence. (413) 570-0169. houseofhors@gmail.com.

Cymbeline: 7:30-10 p.m. Shakespeare’s rarely performed story of intrigue and deception, Cymbeline navigates wild plot twists, mistaken identities, and a heart-rending quest for love. $15-$75. Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353.

The Foreigner by Larry Shue: 7:30-9:30 p.m. New Century Theatre, 122 Green St., Northampton.

KoFest — Jimmy & Lorraine: 8-11 p.m. Meditation on ’50s-’60s American political climate. $10-$22. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 200 S. Pleasant St., Amherst. (413) 427-6147. info@kofest.com.

Peter Pan: 12:30 p.m. HD screening of performance by Britain’s National Theatre. $26. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

Ed Popielarczyk Magic: 10:30 a.m. South Hadley Summer Family Entertainment Series. Free. Village Commons, South Hadley.

Sing! Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30-11 p.m. Rain date is July 15. Free. Millside Park, 2 Ferry St., Easthampton. (413) 529-1440. parksandrec@easthampton.org.

ETC.

Celebrate Henry Thoreau at 200 with John Clapp and Daniel Bullen: 1-2:30 p.m. Readings by Levellers authors John Clapp and Daniel Bullen. Cake will be served. Free. Off the Common Bookshop, 71 South Pleasant St., Northampton. (413) 992-7408. stevestrimer@gmail.com.

Second Saturday in Shelburne Falls: 10-8 p.m. Free. The Village of Shelburne Falls, 75 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-2526. info@shelburnefalls.com.

Tour Clark Beekeeping Program: 11 a.m. Free. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. (413) 458-2303. elang@clarkart.edu.

Southwick Pro Motocross National: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Wick 338 Motocross, Legion Road, Southwick.

Amherst Tree Planting: 9 a.m. to noon. Amherst Public Shade Tree Committee organizes, volunteers welcome. 232 Northeast St., Amherst. nehiggins@amherst.edu.

SUNDAY 7/9

MUSIC

Boston Symphony Orchestra — Mozart and Mahler: 2-4:30 p.m. Koussevitzky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

Lexi Weege: 2 p.m. Original piano Free. Homefield Brewing, 3 Arnold Road, Sturbridge. (774) 242-6365. homefieldbrewing@gmail.com.

Dave Dersham: 3-6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton.

Lyra Music Festival Guest Artist Spencer Myer, Piano: 4-5:30 p.m. Myer will perform works by Haydn, Chopin, Ravel and Bolcom. $20. Sage Hall, Smith College, 144 Green St., Northampton. (917) 705-5089. rodo@lyramusic.org.

Ray Mason: 8-10 p.m. Free. The Dream Away Lodge, 1342 County Road, Becket. (413) 623-8725.

Sevenars Music Festival: 4 p.m. The Schrade-James Family Pianists perform works of Bach, Paganini, Brahms, others. Suggested $20 donation. Sevenars Academy, Ireland Street, South Worthington. sevenars.org.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Big River: 7:30 p.m. Old Sturbridge Village, Sturbridge.

Jessica Lang Dance: 8 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

Moonlight and Magnolias: 2-4 p.m. Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington, VT.

Rear Window: 2 p.m. Part of the Hitchcock Film Series. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

Pablo Francisco: 8-9:30 p.m. $20. Cabot Comedy Club, 66 Cabot St., Chicopee. (413) 592-5058. asstpersonalpublicity@cox.net.

Faye Driscoll: 8: 15 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

Cymbeline: 2-4:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s rarely performed story of intrigue and deception, Cymbeline navigates wild plot twists, mistaken identities, and a heart-rending quest for love. $15-$75. Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353.

The Foreigner by Larry Shue: 7:30-9:30 p.m. New Century Theatre, 122 Green St., Northampton.

KoFest — Jimmy & Lorraine: 8-11 p.m. Meditation on ’50s-’60s American political climate. $10-$22. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 200 S. Pleasant St., Amherst. (413) 427-6147, info@kofest.com.

She Kills Monsters: 4 and 8 p.m. Real Life Theater performs. The West End Community Space at Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

ETC.

2017 Miss Latina Western Mass Pageant Competition: 2 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Summit House History: 1-1:30 p.m. Park interpretive staff will provide a brief history of the Summit House, a popular 19th century tourist attraction. Meet on the Summit House deck. Free. J. A. Skinner State Park, Rte. 47, 10 Skinner State Park Road, Hadley. (413) 586-0350. holyoke.range@massmail.state.ma.us.

MONDAY 7/10

MUSIC

Vagabon, LOONE, Paper Bee: 8-11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Salome: 7 p.m. HD screening of performance by Brtain’s National Theatre. $24. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

The Foreigner by Larry Shue: 7:30-9:30 p.m. New Century Theatre, 122 Green St., Northampton.

ETC.

Real Talk On Race: 2-5 p.m. Bridge Office, 17 Main St., Lee.

Holly Thompson Author Talk: 7-9 p.m. Author of the children’s book The Wakame Gatherers, on writing children’s/young adult books and issues around portraying cultures. Free. Hampshire College, West Lecture Hall in Franklin Patterson Hall, Amherst. dnoto@fivecolleges.edu.

Thomas Cole’s Sublime Summit: 10-10:30 a.m. This talk will feature some of those artists and their changing renderings of the Mount Holyoke Range and the valley below. Free. J. A. Skinner State Park, Rte. 47, 10 Skinner State Park Road, Hadley. (413) 586-0350. holyoke.range@massmail.state.ma.us.

Quidditch: 6-8 p.m. Play muggle Quidditch for ages 6-12. Sign up through Greenfield Recreation. Free. Greenfield Public Library, 402 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 772-1544. bbullock@greenfield-ma.gov.

Green River Festival: Greenfield Community College, Greenfield.

Build-Your-Own Jewelry with Lauren: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Build a better with upcycled projects based around growing plants from seeds. We’re wild about wildflowers! Ages 9-plus. Free. Emily Williston Memorial Library, 9 Park St., Easthampton. (413) 529-1605. ehampton@cwmars.org.

TUESDAY 7/11

MUSIC

Samantha Farrell: 6:30 p.m. Free. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. (413) 458-2303. elang@clarkart.edu.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Famous jazz French horn player John Clark is guest soloist with the Green Street Trio. Concert set at 7:30 followed by an open jam session. Free. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Pink Martini: 8 p.m. Stylish, sophisticated jazz, classical, and pop. $36-$101. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. (413) 528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: 6-7:30 p.m. Mount Edith Wharton’s Home, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox.

Cymbeline: 7:30-10 p.m. $15-$75. Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353.

The Foreigner by Larry Shue: 7:30-9:30 p.m. New Century Theatre, 122 Green St., Northampton.

ETC.

Sing to Your Baby with Julie Stepanek and Her Ukelele: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton.

Much Ado about Lilies — A Summer Garden Party with the Rainbow Elders: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Meander through the daylily gardens on 15 and a half acres of land, and meet with LGBTIQA friends. This event takes place at a private residence in Greenfield. Exact address will be sent a few days in advance of the event to those who have registered at lifepathma.org/rainbowelders. Free.

Tanabata Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Doors to the World 2017 Summer Institute: East Asia! presents a free family celebration of the East Asian tradition, Tananbata. Free. Jones Library Woodbury Room, 43 Amity St., Amherst. dnoto@fivecolleges.edu.

Book Tasting for ‘Tweens & Teens: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton.

Easthampton ART-chitecture: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Explore your creative side with open ended art projects based around buildings. Free. Emily Williston Memorial Library, 9 Park St., Easthampton. (413) 529-1605. ehampton@cwmars.org.

Mike the Bubble Man: 6-7 p.m. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton.

UnButtoned — An Evening of Spoken Word: 7-8 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

WEDNESDAY 7/12

MUSIC

Club Jazz in July: 7 p.m. Student combos and vocalists perform in a relaxed, club environment. $10 suggested donation. UMass Marriott Center (Campus Center 11th floor), 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst. (413) 545-3530. jazzinjuly@acad.umass.edu.

Fraser and Haas: 7:30-10:30 p.m. West Whately Chapel, Conway Road, Williamsburg.

John Davidson: 8 p.m. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington.

Kasey Chambers: 7-10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Wednesday Folk Traditions — Amherst Area Gospel Choir: 6:30-8 p.m. The Amherst Area Gospel Choir performs 12th annual Horace Clarence Boyer Memorial Gospel Concert. $2-$12. Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Dr., Hadley. (413) 586-7870. pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Chasing Trane: 7 p.m. Part of the Sound & Vision: Music in Film series. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

The “OMG, It’s Only Wednesday?” Comedy Show: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Hu Ke Lau, 705 Memorial Dr., Chicopee.

Roy Assaf Dance: 8:15 p.m. Jacob’s Pillow Dance, Becket.

Cymbeline: 7:30-10 p.m. $15-$75. Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353.

ETC.

Fools on the Hill: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Concerned citizen Jerrol LeBaron tries to get a law on the books to require politicians to certify they have read the bills before they vote on them. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 584-0722. ctollopp@gmail.com.

Community Hike Up Mount Sugarloaf: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Celebrate Henry David Thoreau’s 200th birthday by communing with nature. Free. Mount Sugarloaf, 300 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield. (413) 665-2642. director@sunderlandpubliclibrary.org.

Nature and Environment Book Club — The Selfish Gene: 7-8 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

The Building of the Holyoke Dam: 6:30 p.m. Charles Lotspeich of Holyoke Heritage State Park. South Hadley Public Library, 2 Canal St., South Hadley.

The Return of Dog Story Hour: 11 a.m. to noon. With Kiefer, Robert, and Johanna. Free. Edwards Public Library, 30 East St., Southampton. (413) 527-9480. jdouglass@cwmars.org.

SHOW Circus Workshop: 1-3 p.m. The folks from Easthampton’s very own SHOW Circus Studio will teach you how to be a circus performer. Recommended for kids ages 7 and up. Free. Emily Williston Memorial Library, 9 Park St., Easthampton. (413) 529-1605. ehampton@cwmars.org.

