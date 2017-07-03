Get Pumped for Green River Fest!

Before the sounds of mic checks and inflating balloons echo over the Greenfield Community College verdant field to signal the start of Green River Fest next weekend (July 14-16), this Friday (July 7) Sun Parade and Twisted Pine will give the Valley a taste of the the genre-bending rock that’s in store with a show at The Root Cellar.

Sun Parade’s music is chill and groovy with hypnotic melodies under a soft-fuzzy coo on the mic. Their new single, “Braindrain,” feels like a warped summer strut down the block in your neighborhood and everyone’s hanging out the window clamoring to say hey.

Twisted Pine’s got that Americana sound with a thumping upright bass, banjo, fiddle, and more. They’re style is bluesy folk with a dollop of radio pop. They’re debuting a new album at Green River Fest … and maybe a little tease on Friday night, too.

Sun Parade and Twisted Pine: Friday, July 7, 9 p.m. Double-bill Green River Festival preview show. $10. The Root Cellar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield. flora@signaturesounds.com.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

