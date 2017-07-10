At Play: All Things Scottish and Great

Get your Scot on at the 24th annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival Saturday at Look Park in Northampton. The day-long event is jammed with all things Celtic and “tidy” (that’s Scottish slang for excellent).

The day will feature Scottish music, athletic feats of strength, vendors, historical recreations, food, and beer.

Don’t miss Albannach (that’s them in front of that rippin’ hawk). The band is straight outta Scotland and features heavy, pounding, precise percussion with Celtic music. It’s exciting, it’s energetic; Albannach describes themselves as “bareknuckle pipe and drums.” Other musical performers will include Screaming Orphans, pop/Celtic rockers; Tartan Terrors, a mix of rock and folklore; Brigadoons; and Celtic Maritime singer/songwriter Charlie Zahm.

Historical recreations of what life was like in Highland Society back in the 1300s, border collie sheep herding demos, the Pioneer Valley Harper’s Guild and a whole host of other Celtic fun and activities makes the annual festival a good time, but my favorite part of the festival will always be the competitions: Big dudes heaving heavy stones, trees, and what have you for distance is always entertaining when you’re under the sun with good food, company, and the Celtic Pub.

Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival: Saturday, July 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., entertainment until 9:30 p.m. $5-$16; $3 for parking. Rain or shine. Look Park, 300 North Main St., Florence (Northampton). (413) 862-8095, glasgowlands.org.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

Related Posts