Whatever Happened To … Dog Sees God Looks at Peanuts Characters as Teens

Charlie Brown Would Be So Emo

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Good ‘ol Chuck, from the Peanuts comics, Gateway City Arts can fill you in; A week-long run of Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead begins Friday. Satirizing the Peanuts, the play imagines the characters as teenagers dealing with an existential crisis — so, in a lot of ways, it’s similar to the strip. The play gets started when “CB’s” dog dies from rabies. As CB reaches out to friends and family he finds his best friend burnt out, his sister too goth to care, his ex recently institutionalized, and everyone else is just too drunk to do much of anything. CB’s life takes a turn when he meets an artistic kid and teenage angst is pressed harder than a stubborn zit.

Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead: Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 30, 2 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5, 8 p.m. $10. gatewaycityarts.com/dogseesgod.

— Kristin Palpini

(Editor’s Note: The below trailer does not feature actors from the Holyoke production, but will hopefully give you an idea of what the play is like.)

