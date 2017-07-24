Your Guide to Local Farmers Markets

MONDAYS

PALMER — Three Rivers, Hryniewicz Park, 1-5 p.m. Through October

SPRINGFIELD — Church in the Acres, 1383 Wilbraham Road, 2-6 p.m. Through first week of October

TUESDAYS

GREENFIELD — Between Green Fields Market and King’s Gym, Sears Avenue, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Through October

NORTHAMPTON — Behind Thornes Marketplace, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Through the first week of November

SPRINGFIELD — Forest Park, 302 Sumner Ave., 12:30-6 p.m. Through October

WEDNESDAYS

CHICOPEE — Corner of Chicopee and Perrault streets, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Through mid-September

ENFIELD — Corner of North Main and Church streets, 4-8 p.m. Through mid-October

FLORENCE — Florence Civic Center, 2-6 p.m. Through October

CONWAY — 1 Elm St., 4-7 p.m. Through September

SPRINGFIELD — ECC Church, 915 Plumtree Road, 2-6 p.m. Through first week of October

SPRINGFIELD — STCC, 1 Armory Square, noon to 3 p.m. Through October

TURNERS FALLS — Corner of Avenue A and 2nd Street, 2-6 p.m. Through October

THURSDAYS

HOLYOKE — Center, in front of City Hall, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Through mid-October

LONGMEADOW — 666 Bliss Road, 2-7 p.m. Through October

MONSON — 5 High St., 3-6 p.m. Through September

NORTHFIELD — 105 Main St., 3-6 p.m. Through the first week in October

ORANGE —135 East Main St., 3-6 p.m. Through mid-October

SOUTH HADLEY — Center Town Common, 2-6 p.m. Through first week in October

WESTFIELD — 36 Court St., noon to 6 p.m. Through first week in October

FRIDAYS

SHELBURNE FALLS — Corner of Water and Main streets, 2-6:30 p.m. Through October

EAST LONGMEADOW — 328 North Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through first week in October

SATURDAYS

AMHERST — Amherst Common, Spring Street parking lot, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Through mid-November

ASHFIELD —Town Common, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through October

ATHOL — 1551 Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through October

BERNARDSTON — 58 Church St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through September

EASTHAMPTON — Municipal Parking Lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through September

GREENFIELD — Court Square and Town Common, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Through October

HAMPDEN — 123 Allen St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through September

HOLYOKE — Nuestras Raices 329 Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through mid-October

NORTHAMPTON — 8 Gothic St., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through mid-November

SHUTESBURY — In front of Town Hall, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Through September

SOUTH HADLEY — McCray’s Farm, 55 Alvord St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through mid-September

SOURCE: Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA)

