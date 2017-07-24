Your Guide to Local Farmers Markets

MONDAYS
PALMER — Three Rivers, Hryniewicz Park, 1-5 p.m. Through October
SPRINGFIELD — Church in the Acres, 1383 Wilbraham Road, 2-6 p.m. Through first week of October
TUESDAYS
GREENFIELD — Between Green Fields Market and King’s Gym, Sears Avenue, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Through October
NORTHAMPTON — Behind Thornes Marketplace, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Through the first week of November
SPRINGFIELD — Forest Park, 302 Sumner Ave., 12:30-6 p.m. Through October
WEDNESDAYS
CHICOPEE — Corner of Chicopee and Perrault streets, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Through mid-September
ENFIELD — Corner of North Main and Church streets, 4-8 p.m. Through mid-October
FLORENCE — Florence Civic Center, 2-6 p.m. Through October
CONWAY — 1 Elm St., 4-7 p.m. Through September
SPRINGFIELD — ECC Church, 915 Plumtree Road, 2-6 p.m. Through first week of October
SPRINGFIELD — STCC, 1 Armory Square, noon to 3 p.m. Through October
TURNERS FALLS — Corner of Avenue A and 2nd Street, 2-6 p.m. Through October
THURSDAYS
HOLYOKE — Center, in front of City Hall, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Through mid-October
LONGMEADOW — 666 Bliss Road, 2-7 p.m. Through October
MONSON — 5 High St., 3-6 p.m. Through September
NORTHFIELD — 105 Main St., 3-6 p.m. Through the first week in October
ORANGE —135 East Main St., 3-6 p.m. Through mid-October
SOUTH HADLEY — Center Town Common, 2-6 p.m. Through first week in October
WESTFIELD — 36 Court St., noon to 6 p.m. Through first week in October
FRIDAYS
SHELBURNE FALLS — Corner of Water and Main streets, 2-6:30 p.m. Through October
EAST LONGMEADOW — 328 North Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through first week in October
SATURDAYS
AMHERST — Amherst Common, Spring Street parking lot, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Through mid-November
ASHFIELD —Town Common, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through October
ATHOL — 1551 Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through October
BERNARDSTON — 58 Church St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through September
EASTHAMPTON — Municipal Parking Lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through September
GREENFIELD — Court Square and Town Common, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Through October
HAMPDEN — 123 Allen St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through September
HOLYOKE — Nuestras Raices 329 Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Through mid-October
NORTHAMPTON — 8 Gothic St., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through mid-November
SHUTESBURY — In front of Town Hall, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Through September
SOUTH HADLEY — McCray’s Farm, 55 Alvord St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through mid-September
SOURCE: Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA)