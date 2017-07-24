Where You Can U-Pick In Western Mass

Why should the farmers have all the fun harvesting the fresh fruits and vegetables from their own farms? U-pick farms abound in the Pioneer Valley. Strawberry season has mostly gone by, but blueberries are ripe for the pickin’, and it won’t be long before apple season hits us. Below is a list of farms where you can grab your own produce. These farms have pick-your-own that is open to the public, but some area farms allow members access to the fields with purchase of a farm share, as well. It’s always a good idea to call ahead to make sure they are open, as many of the farms are only open for u-pick on weekends or at certain times. And don’t forget that sunscreen.

Blue = Open Now; Red = Open Soon

U-Pick Open Now

Art’s Farm

81 Parker St., East Longmeadow

(413) 783-1909

Blueberries, flowers

160 East St., Southampton

(413) 527-9091

http://www.gotcider.net

Cherries, apples (late-August) The Benson Place

182 Flagg Hill Road, Heath

(413) 337-5340

http://www.bensonplace.org

Blueberries Blue Heaven Blueberry and Raspberry Farm

246 Skyline Trail, Middlefield

(413) 623-8846

peaseproject@aol.com

Raspberries, blueberries (August) Bug Hill Farm

502 Bug Hill Road, Ashfield

(413) 628-3980

http://www.bughillfarm.org

Black currants, black raspberries, red raspberries and blueberries (August) Cook’s Farm Orchard

106 Haynes Hill Road, Brimfield

(413) 245-3241

http://www.cooksfarmorchard.com

Blueberries, apples (September) Couch Brook Farm

184 Couch Brook Road, Bernardston

(413) 648-9659

http://www.couchbrookfarm.com

Blueberries Dickinson Farm & Greenhouse

309 E State St., Granby

(413) 467-3794

http://www.dickinsonsfarm.com

Raspberries, blueberries (on New Ludlow Road), apples (at 134 South St., opens in the fall) Kenburn Orchards

1394 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne

(413) 625-6116

http://www.kenburnorchards.com

Blueberries Kosinski Farms

420 Russelville Road, Westfield

(413) 572-4344

http://www.kosinskifarms.com

Blueberries, apples (late August)

Manda Farm

25 Pleasant St., Plainfield

(413) 634-5333

http://www.mandafarm.com

Raspberries

818 Surriner Road, Becket

(413) 623-6455

ellsworthrs@verizon.net

Blueberries Park Hill Orchard

82 Park Hill Road, Easthampton

(413) 303-0335

http://www.parkhillorchard.com

Blueberries, blackberries, apples ( mid-August). Quonquont Farm

9 North St., Whately

(413) 575-4680

http://www.quonquont.com

Blueberries, flowers, peaches (August), apples (late-August) Upinngil Farm

411 Main Road, Gill

(413) 863-4431

http://www.upinngil.com

Flowers, Raspberries (August) Walnut Hill Farm

35 Gibbs Road, Blandford

(413) 848-2113

cbrown4j@gmail.com

Blueberries Wandering Brook Farm

446 Country Club Road, Greenfield

(941) 769-1463

pnckuz@comcast.net

Blueberries West Granville Blueberries

448 North Lane, Granville

(413) 357-8829

http://www.westgranvilleberries.com

Blueberries Wilder Hill Gardens

351 S. Shirkshire Road, Conway

(413) 625-9446

http://www.wilderhillgardens.com

Blueberries, pears (September)

U-Pick Opening Soon

Apex Orchards

225 Peckville Road, Shelburne

(413) 625-2744

http://www.apexorchards.com

Apples and peaches (August)

218 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield

(413) 397-3587

http://www.atlasfarm.com

Flowers (late-August) Austin Brothers Valley Farm

270 West St., Belchertown

(413) 668-6843

http://www.austinsfarm.com

Pumpkins (September) Clarkdale Fruit Farms

303 Upper Road, Deerfield

(413) 772-6797

http://www.clarkdalefruitfarms.com

Apples (September) Echo Hill Orchards & Winery

101 Wilbraham Road, Monson

(413) 267-3303

http://www.echohillorchards.com

Apples and Pumpkins (September) Howden Farm

303 Rannapo Road, Sheffield

(413) 229-8481

http://www.howdenfarm.com

Pumpkins (September) Kielbasa Orchards

290 Bay Road, Hadley

(413) 455-6687

http://www.kielbasaorchards.com

Apples (September)

New Salem Preserves

67 South Main St., New Salem

978-544-3437

http://www.newsalempreserves.com

Apples (September)

136 Main Road, Westhampton

(413) 529-9388

http://www.outlookfarm.com

Apples (September) Phoenix Fruit Farm

249 Sabin St., Belchertown

(413) 213-1414

http://www.phoenixfruitfarm.com

Apples (September) Pine Hill Orchards

248 Greenfield Road, Colrain

(413) 624-3325

http://www.pinehillorchards.com

Apples (September) Red Fire Farm

7 Carver St., Granby

(413) 467-7645

http://www.redfirefarm.com

Cherry tomatoes, husk cherries, hot peppers, green beans, and herbs (August) Sentinel Farm

37 Cottage St., Belchertown

(413) 323-7368

http://www.sentinelfarm.com

Apples (September) Small Ones Farm

416 Bay Road, Amherst

(413) 253-6788

http://www.smallonesfarm.com

Apples (September)

SOURCE: Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA)

