Where You Can U-Pick In Western Mass

Why should the farmers have all the fun harvesting the fresh fruits and vegetables from their own farms? U-pick farms abound in the Pioneer Valley. Strawberry season has mostly gone by, but blueberries are ripe for the pickin’, and it won’t be long before apple season hits us. Below is a list of farms where you can grab your own produce. These farms have pick-your-own that is open to the public, but some area farms allow members access to the fields with purchase of a farm share, as well. It’s always a good idea to call ahead to make sure they are open, as many of the farms are only open for u-pick on weekends or at certain times. And don’t forget that sunscreen.
Blue = Open Now; Red = Open Soon
U-Pick Open Now
81 Parker St., East Longmeadow
(413) 783-1909
Blueberries, flowers
Bashista Orchards
160 East St., Southampton
(413) 527-9091
http://www.gotcider.net
Cherries, apples (late-August)
The Benson Place
182 Flagg Hill Road, Heath
(413) 337-5340
http://www.bensonplace.org
Blueberries
Blue Heaven Blueberry and Raspberry Farm
246 Skyline Trail, Middlefield
(413) 623-8846
peaseproject@aol.com
Raspberries, blueberries (August)
Bug Hill Farm
502 Bug Hill Road, Ashfield
(413) 628-3980
http://www.bughillfarm.org
Black currants, black raspberries, red raspberries and blueberries (August)
Cook’s Farm Orchard
106 Haynes Hill Road, Brimfield
(413) 245-3241
http://www.cooksfarmorchard.com
Blueberries, apples (September)
Couch Brook Farm
184 Couch Brook Road, Bernardston
(413) 648-9659
http://www.couchbrookfarm.com
Blueberries
Dickinson Farm & Greenhouse
309 E State St., Granby
(413) 467-3794
http://www.dickinsonsfarm.com
Raspberries, blueberries (on New Ludlow Road), apples (at 134 South St., opens in the fall)
Kenburn Orchards
1394 Mohawk Trail, Shelburne
(413) 625-6116
http://www.kenburnorchards.com
Blueberries
Kosinski Farms
420 Russelville Road, Westfield
(413) 572-4344
http://www.kosinskifarms.com
Blueberries, apples (late August)
25 Pleasant St., Plainfield
(413) 634-5333
http://www.mandafarm.com
Raspberries
Mountain Pasture Farm
818 Surriner Road, Becket
(413) 623-6455
ellsworthrs@verizon.net
Blueberries
Park Hill Orchard
82 Park Hill Road, Easthampton
(413) 303-0335
http://www.parkhillorchard.com
Blueberries, blackberries, apples ( mid-August).
Quonquont Farm
9 North St., Whately
(413) 575-4680
http://www.quonquont.com
Blueberries, flowers, peaches (August), apples (late-August)
Upinngil Farm
411 Main Road, Gill
(413) 863-4431
http://www.upinngil.com
Flowers, Raspberries (August)
Walnut Hill Farm
35 Gibbs Road, Blandford
(413) 848-2113
cbrown4j@gmail.com
Blueberries
Wandering Brook Farm
446 Country Club Road, Greenfield
(941) 769-1463
pnckuz@comcast.net
Blueberries
West Granville Blueberries
448 North Lane, Granville
(413) 357-8829
http://www.westgranvilleberries.com
Blueberries
Wilder Hill Gardens
351 S. Shirkshire Road, Conway
(413) 625-9446
http://www.wilderhillgardens.com
Blueberries, pears (September)
U-Pick Opening Soon
225 Peckville Road, Shelburne
(413) 625-2744
http://www.apexorchards.com
Apples and peaches (August)
Atlas Farm
218 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield
(413) 397-3587
http://www.atlasfarm.com
Flowers (late-August)
Austin Brothers Valley Farm
270 West St., Belchertown
(413) 668-6843
http://www.austinsfarm.com
Pumpkins (September)
Clarkdale Fruit Farms
303 Upper Road, Deerfield
(413) 772-6797
http://www.clarkdalefruitfarms.com
Apples (September)
Echo Hill Orchards & Winery
101 Wilbraham Road, Monson
(413) 267-3303
http://www.echohillorchards.com
Apples and Pumpkins (September)
Howden Farm
303 Rannapo Road, Sheffield
(413) 229-8481
http://www.howdenfarm.com
Pumpkins (September)
Kielbasa Orchards
290 Bay Road, Hadley
(413) 455-6687
http://www.kielbasaorchards.com
Apples (September)
67 South Main St., New Salem
978-544-3437
http://www.newsalempreserves.com
Apples (September)
Outlook Farm
136 Main Road, Westhampton
(413) 529-9388
http://www.outlookfarm.com
Apples (September)
Phoenix Fruit Farm
249 Sabin St., Belchertown
(413) 213-1414
http://www.phoenixfruitfarm.com
Apples (September)
Pine Hill Orchards
248 Greenfield Road, Colrain
(413) 624-3325
http://www.pinehillorchards.com
Apples (September)
Red Fire Farm
7 Carver St., Granby
(413) 467-7645
http://www.redfirefarm.com
Cherry tomatoes, husk cherries, hot peppers, green beans, and herbs (August)
Sentinel Farm
37 Cottage St., Belchertown
(413) 323-7368
http://www.sentinelfarm.com
Apples (September)
Small Ones Farm
416 Bay Road, Amherst
(413) 253-6788
http://www.smallonesfarm.com
Apples (September)
SOURCE: Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA)