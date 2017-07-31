WOOF: Westfield’s Ales for Tales Pub Crawl Friday

Ales for Tails

Hoist a pint for man’s best friend Friday in downtown Westfield for the third annual Ales for Tails Pub Crawl. Organized by Susie Howard, the roaming pack of beer nuts are raising money for the Westfield Animal Shelter. Things get going at 6 p.m. at Two Rivers Burrito Co. on Elm Street. Then it’s off to The Maple Leaf (if you didn’t fill your belly with burritos already, The Leaf has excellent food) and winding down at The City Hotel.

Ales for Tails Pub Crawl: Friday, Aug. 4, 6 p.m. Starting at Two Rivers Burrito Co., 36 Elm St., Westfield. $20 buys a spot in the crawl, plus a shirt, and other “goodies.” Proceeds go to Westfield Animal Shelter. (413) 949-0772. susie@waltonread.com.

— Kristin Palpini

