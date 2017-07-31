Ray Mason, the Valley’s Neil Young, Playing TONIGHT

By - Jul 31, 2017

Ray Mason, the Valley’s Neil Young

If there’s a mic and some place for him to plug in his old Silvertone guitar, you’ve got a good chance of seeing Ray Mason. The tireless musician gigs up and down the Valley several times a week and for good reason — he’s awesome. Mason, who plays solo and with the Lonesome Brothers, is a talented storyteller and songwriter with a gift for infusing humor and honesty into his roots-style folk rock. Go see Ray.

Ray Mason: Thursday, Aug. 3, 6-9:30 p.m. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 W. Columbus Ave., Springfield. (413) 785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

— Kristin Palpini

 

Advocate Staff

Author: Advocate Staff

Editor of the Valley Advocate

