Love, Hate, and Horniness With Sondheim!

Company, one of Stephen Sondheim’s early musicals, is a funny, relatable, and insightful look at marriage, divorce, and single life. The story follows Bobby, a single man on his 35th birthday, who is celebrating with his married friends — who are all in various states of love, hate, and horniness. The audience is treated to a series of vignettes featuring Bobby during visits with one of the couples or alone with a girlfriend. It’s Sondheim at the Barrington Stage — what’s not to like?

Company: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 13, 5 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 15-16, 7:30 p.m. (also at 2 p.m. on Wednesday). $15-$72. Barrington Stage Co., Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, 30 Union St., Pittsfield. (413) 236-8888, info@barringtonstageco.org, barringtonstageco.org.

— Kristin Palpini

