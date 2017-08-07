Staff Picks: Smell You Later in Williamstown

Smell You Later // Thursday

The Osmotheque in Versailles, France, brings visitors to the museum on a journey of smells, cataloging the historic smells of perfumes. It’s name comes from the Greek words meaning “smell storehouse.” Now Williams College is taking a stab at its own Osmotheque to transform works in Museum of Art’s collection into scents. Perfumers Christopher Draghi and Robert Dobay lead the tour, starting at 5 p.m. Williams College Museum of Art, Lawrence Hall Drive. Williamstown.

—Dave Eisenstadter

Neon Fauna at Sierra Grille // Thursday

Neon Fauna is back from their album-making hiatus and gracing the Reanimate the Baystate this Thursday night. You can stream their latest song off their forthcoming album “Parliament Of Owls” (which is pretty rad) on YouTube or through the band’s Facebook page to check it out. Also playing that night are Western Mass’ instrumental, progressive metalists, Writing in the Skies, and WIFE, from Sommerville, Mass. $3, 9:30 p.m., The Sierra Grille, 41 Strong Ave.

— Jennifer Levesque

Montague Common Hall Open Mic Night // Saturday

On any given day in the Pioneer Valley, you can probably find an open mic. But how about an open mic with a bassoon quartet as the featured artist? Rebecca Eldridge, a bassoon instructor and member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, leads the bassoon trio at 7 p.m., kicking off the open mic. Sign-up is before 7 p.m. with 15-minute time slots. Montague Common Hall, 34 Main St., Montague. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.

— Chris Goudreau

Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival // Saturday

It’s jazz in the City of Homes, y’all. The Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival brings innovative jazz artists such as vocalist Sarah Elizabeth Charles, the historic sounds of Rebirth Brass Band, the legendary Charles Neville of 1970s R&B group, The Neville Brothers, and other great musicians to the heart of the city at Court Square. It’s a day of music featuring both local and internationally acclaimed musicians that also spotlights local youth performing arts groups, visual artists, artisans, with a variety of ethnic cuisine from local food producers. Sat. Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Court Square, Springfield. Free.

— Kristin Palpini

Related Posts