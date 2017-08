Jack Dwyer is a local singer-songwriter who plays a nylon-stringed guitar with a mix of jazz, folk, and blues in the spirit of Tin Pan Alley songs from the 1920s and 1930s. Dwyer performed on the Valley Advocate Sessions stage on July 18 and his full performance will be available this Friday.

Can’t wait for Friday? Check out our Sessions page with past performances by local bands and solo artists such as Hammydown, Peter Blanchette, Tang Sauce & DJ Stealth, and more.

Related Posts