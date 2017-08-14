SATURDAY: Boogaloo Bash is First in Free Concert Series Millpond.Live, Easthampton

The Millpond.Live Concert series is getting started in a big, booty-shakin’, celebratin’ kind of way this year by featuring a boogaloo bash. What’s boogaloo? A blend of mambo, doo-wop, R&B, and funk that was hot in the 1960s, but for some unthinkable reason (this music is jam-groovin-get-out-your-seat-fantastic!) fell out of favor with pop culture. No matter, there are still plenty of people playing those funkin’ rhythms. Featured musicians at the first Millpond.Live show of 2017 will be Spanglish Fly (straight-up boogaloo), New City Soul, Tang Sauce, and the Khalif Neville Trio. Direct Action Comics’ Anne Thalheimer will also perform.

Millpond.Live, sponsored by the Valley Advocate, is a six-concert series played out over Saturdays, Aug. 19-Sept. 23, at Millside Park off Pleasant Street and behind the brick factory buildings in Easthampton. Every show is free to attend and in addition to bands, the events include pop-up art installations, and non-musical performances, as well as local food and beer. The event is family-friendly and people are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.

Millpond.Live Sunset Boogaloo: Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Free. Millside Park, 2 Ferry St., Easthampton. millpond.live.

— Kristin Palpini

