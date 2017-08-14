TUESDAY // This Must Be Heaven

On Tuesday at Look Park you may be able to catch a glimpse of Cher, Kurt Cobain, a Beatle, Sharon Jones, Chris Cornell, Johnny Cash, or Amy Winehouse as this year’s Transperformance is dedicated to rockers who climbed up that stairway to heaven. Transperformance is a long-running show in which local musicians choose an on-theme, popular band (this year’s being Rock N Roll Heaven) and put their own flavor on the stars’ tunes. The acts are usually played for humor, but over the years some serious tributes have graced the Pines Theater stage.

Performers set to rock include Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings (The Mary Jane Jones), Stone Temple Pilots (Glad Machine), Soundgarden (Outer Stylie), Nirvana (Workman Song), J. Geils Band (Appalachian Still), Ray Charles (Florence Community Band), Merle Haggard (Lonesome Brothers), and George Harrison (the Winterpills). Money raised at the concert will go to support the Northampton Arts Council’s ArtsEZ grant program, which provides money to support local art projects.

Transperformance 27: Rock N Roll Heaven: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 4-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Pines Theater at Look Park, 300 N. Main St., Florence.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

THURSDAY // Surf Rock Legend Dick Dale at the Iron Horse

If you’ve seen Quentin Tarantino’s neo-noir 1990s classic Pulp Fiction, you probably remember the cool surf rock anthem on the opening credits, “Misirlou,” performed by the “King of Surf,” Dick Dale. Now at the age of 80, Dale continues to tour with his Fender electric guitar ready to ride the waves of reverberation Aug. 17, 7 p.m. at the Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton, 7 to 10 p.m. $42.50 for tickets.

— Chris Goudreau

THURSDAY // Departure Reading Series at A.P.E.

The 3rd Departure Reading Series will be held in the cool ambiance of A.P.E. gallery in downtown Northampton. Hear poetry read by April Grayce, Nico Gomez-Horton, John Goodhue, and Maggie Foley. There’s also a secret instruction you will receive at the door. “We promise it to be poetic and not embarrassing, unless you want it to be,” was posted on the Facebook event. Hmmm, sounds interesting. There will also be some wildcrafted teas. This event is funded by the Northampton Arts Council, who will be accepting donations for the Prison Birth Project. 8-11 p.m., A.P.E. Gallery, 126 Main St., Northampton.

— Jennifer Levesque

FRIDAY // Goudreau is Good, Yo

I missed the first three House of Leafies nights, but I’m going to do my best not to miss this final one. Chris Goudreau, our own staff writer, sings in The Leafies You Gave Me, and after hearing back-to-back performances he played for us (Advocate Sessions followed by singing for our contribution to NCTV’s crowdsourced Back to the Future), I have to say he’s damn good. Also featuring Bat House and Dust Witch. Hawks and Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield, 7 p.m. $10-$15.

— Dave Eisenstadter

