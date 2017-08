Old Flame is rollicking bluesy garage rock mixed with folk protest music. The local band performed on the Valley Advocate Sessions stage on July 18. The band released its debut EP – Wolf in the Heather – this year and are working on a follow-up EP.

BONUS: Interview with Old Flame

