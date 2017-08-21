Chicopee Downtown GetDown All Weekend

Chicopee’s Downtown GetDown

The Downtown GetDown is funneling people in this weekend to check out all the cool stuff going on in The Pee. This year’s GetDown will feature a Bike Rodeo, an event usually for kids under age 13 that teaches them good ridership skills and provides a sweet cycling course on which to practice. Musical acts will include 2 Free Spirits, Lenny Gomulka and the Chicago Push, Sky Highway, Trailer Trash, First Central Bible Church Band, The Hard Weight, Decades, The Rev Ken Stearley and the Mighty Radiators Rhythm and Blues Revue, and Darik and the Funbags. Other fun stuff going on during the event includes the Cultural Council’s Chalk Art Show, a rock climbing wall, Fantastic Fritz, martial arts demonstrations, clowns, face painting, and a 5K race on Saturday. Plus there’s going to be more than 70 vendors selling food, bevies, and local products.

Downtown GetDown: Friday, Aug. 25, noon to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Downtown Chicopee, at the intersection of Exchange and Springfield streets. (413) 594-1515. chicopeegetdown.com.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

