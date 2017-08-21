Valley Roller Derby Superbowl SMACK DOWN Saturday

Don’t Disappoint Halle PAIN Yo; To the Derby We Must Go

On Saturday what may be the most anticipated rematch of the roller derby season is going down in Wilbraham when the Western Mass Furies go head-to-head against the Hartford Wailers. Hailed as the “Superbowl” of roller derby, digital smack talk has been laid down: “How are you feeling?” asks Western Mass Roller Derby of the Hartford club. “Because we are ready to fight, skate, annihilate! **heart**”

In addition to the fierce derby, artists and local groups that will be there include WeMAWL (Western Mass Arm Wrestling Ladies), Jamie Cross of Nitemare Tattoo, Iron Duke Brewing, Metal Petals, The Celadon Studio, Brett Kelly, Free Lunch Studios, and Opinions May Vary.

Pioneer Valley Roller Derby Superbowl: Aug. 26, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. $10. Intersakte 91 South, 2043 Boston Road, Wilbraham. westernmarollerderby.com.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

