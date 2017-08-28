Blandford Fair: All’s Fair in Love and Corn Dogs

What can you say about how much fun the Blandford Fair is that hasn’t been said 150 times before? The four-day agricultural fair has been going strong for a century and a half, tweaking the format a little every year to keep up with the times while staying firmly rooted in local heritage. This year’s highlights include: horse shows, an art show and sale, historical re-enactments, carnival rides and games, country-fried music, and contests galore.

150th Blandford Fair: Friday, Sept. 1, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 4, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. $5-$10. Parking is $5. The Blandford Fair, 10 North St., Blandford. (413) 848-2888. blandfordfair.com.

