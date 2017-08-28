A view of Rockwell Amusements midway at sunset at the Three County Fair Saturday, Sept. 3, in Northampton.

Crash, Mmm, Moo, Whee! Sounds Like a Fair to Me

It’s a few days away, but I can already smell a unique blend of corn dogs, funnel cakes, old engines, smashed buses, and livestock that can only mean one thing: It’s fair time, baby! The Three County Fair is holding its 200th — 200th!! — agricultural fair this weekend at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton off Bridge Street. The fair will have all the wonderful things your nostalgia-fired mind craves: a barnyard full of baby animals (squweeeeee), granny’s racing pigs, clowns, midway games and rides, classic cars, antiques, cow shows, oxen pulls, wine tastings and a tractor parade. Some of the big events will include the school bus demolition derby, an apple pie contest, hypnotist performances, bands, and a human cannonball show (I think this means, the performer takes a cannonball blast to the gut, but it could also mean that someone is shot out of a cannon — either way, I gotta see it).

200th Three County Fair: Friday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. $7-$8. Ride wristbands good for all four days are $22. Derby is another $5. Three County Fairgrounds, Fair Street, Northampton. (413) 584-2237. 3countyfair.com.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

Court Etiquette at the Iron Horse // SATURDAY

Northampton-based high school indie pop/ dream punk band Court Etiquette plays the Iron Horse Music Hall this Saturday. The band was one of five up and coming teenage bands to play the Next Wave Stage at Green River Fest this past July and are set to perform on Valley Advocate Sessions this month as well. The opener will be another Next Wave Stage band, Brattleboro-based Nomad v. Settler, which plays a mixture of alternative indie rock and jazz. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. 10 p.m. $13.

— Chris Goudreau

Badfish at Higher Ground // FRIDAY

Sublime’s debut album, 40 Oz to Freedom turns 25 this year — feel old yet? To celebrate the anniversary, Providence, Rhode Island’s Sublime tribute band, Badfish, will be performing the album in its entirety. If you’ve seen them perform before, you know it’s going to be a groovy time. Sooooo “Let’s Go Get Stoned” and road trip it on up to the Higher Ground! 7:30 p.m., 1214 Williston Rd., South Burlington, Vermont. Four tickets for $60! … limited quantity available, while supplies last.

— Jennifer Levesque

Southern Vermont Garlic and Herb Fest // SAT & SUN

Garlic and herb lovers rejoice! Hundreds of vendors from across New England gather to celebrate everybody’s favorite vampire-staving onion cousin. It’s got everything from garlic ice cream to pickled garlic, and fine pasta (with garlic, of course). The festival celebrates its 22nd year this weekend and includes live music, face painting, bounce houses, and a beer and wine garden. Yes, you’ll have garlic breath by the end. Just embrace it. 66 Colgate Heights, Bennington, Vermont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $8; $2 for children 12 and under.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Related Posts