Springfield Puerto Rican Parade SUNDAY

The annual Puerto Rican Parade kicks off Sunday in Springfield. The parade, which featured more than 100 marching contingents and floats last year, will start at 11 a.m. and go down Main Street, from Wason Avenue to Boland Way. Expect to get your dance on and enjoy some killer empanadas. There will be a main stage and celebration outside at 1500 Main St.

Puerto Rican Parade: 11 a.m. Main Street, Springfield, from Wason Avenue to Boland Way. Free. (413) 351-0557. springfieldprparade.wixsite.com/mass.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

