12 Giant Women

Three eight-foot-tall women lean against the wall outside Denise Beaudet’s Easthampton Cottage Street studio. Their heads are ablaze in fire, their lips shoot lightning, and their eyes are focused forward.

Around the women are their life stories told in symbols and people depicted through emotion: the countless hours spent in line at the Gaza wall; 15 years of house arrest; briefing the U.N. on rape as a political weapon; reporting on the Syrian war from the inside.

“I tell a story in each little section,” said Beaudet pointing to the ornate detailed panels around a portrait of Berta Cáceres, a Honduran forest and waterways protector. “These are the most important places — where the story generates more questions.”

The women are three in a series of 12 larger-than-life paintings of women activists from around the globe painted by Beaudet and traveling over the world raising money for social justice causes. The project took Beaudet nine years to complete and never have all 12 portraits been assembled into one show, until now — Sat., Sept. 23, really. One of the women from the series, Chouchou Namegabe, will be at the exhibit and celebration, 2-5 p.m. Florence Civic Center, 90 Parks St., Florence. Namegabe, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, battles against sexual violence in her country.

Women featured in the series are Natalia Estemirova, Malalai Joya, Chouchou Namegabe, The Zapatista Women, Rebecca Gomperts, Wangari Maathai, Aung San Suu Kyi, Yvonne Margarula, Razan Ghazzawi, local anti-nuke activist Frances Crowe, and Shireen Issawi. And as each portrait was completed, Beaudet sought to get the work in front of people wherever there was interest. Typically, that has meant sending the portrait to community spaces, galleries, and museums in the nation where each woman does her work. To further raise awareness of the women’s work, Beaudet made thousands of posters and postcards of the series that can be distributed more widely than the 8-foot artworks. In the future Beaudet plans to auction off the 12 original paintings and give half of the money raised per piece to the woman in the portrait, or her organization, to further her cause.

So far Roots to Resistance has printed over 30,000 postcards and posters were printed, translated into the necessary languages and sent across the globe, reaching people in places like Fiji, New Zealand, Lebanon, Thailand, Brazil, Afghanistan, South Africa, Portugal, Serbia, Australia, Iceland, Mexico, U.S., and Northern Canada, Beaudet said.

“I always say ‘we’ when talking about this [series] because the community has supported the project from day one, and the project wouldn’t go anywhere or do anything without our global partners pushing these things out into the world,” Beaudet said. “I do all the painting, but the project is definitely a ‘we.’”

The Roots to Resistance series began in 2009, though there was no intention to create a series at the time. Beaudet was inspired to paint a portrait of slain journalist Natalia Estemirova who sought to document and publicize abuse carried out by law enforcement and the government. It was a July day, 8:30 a.m., and Estemirova was on her way to work when she was picked off the street and stuffed into a car by four gunmen. They bound her hands, drove her two hours outside of the city, and shot her five times in the head and chest by the side of the road. No one has been charged with her murder.

“Her story really moved me,” Beaudet said. “She was a teacher; she was authentic; she had a lot of integrity. … I wanted to paint her back to life.”

From there people came to Beaudet with other ideas for important women she should paint. With the help of family and friends, Beaudet chose 11 more women to paint. She sought out little-known social justice activists representing a range of causes and countries. Because the project stretched over years, the roles some of the immortalized women have changed and some have found fame. Aung San Suu Kyi, for example has gone from beloved peace activist to fascist puppet, and news of Wangari Maathai’s tree-planting program in Kenya has traveled the world (largely due to filmmaker Lisa Merton’s documentary on Maathai, Taking Root. Merton will be at the Sept. 23 party, too).

Come see the women, feel their stories, and be inspired.

Roots to Resistance: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2-5 p.m. Florence Civic Center, 90 Parks St., Florence.

