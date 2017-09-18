Public Lesbian No. 1

In the 1980s Jane Rule was among North America’s first “public lesbians.” The novelist wrote a regular column about her experiences for Body Politic, a salient LGBTQIA magazine. Her editor and friend Rick Bebout corresponded with Rule about writing and the gay community during the times in which they were living. On Wednesday you can hear some of the friend’s lyrical assessments of gay life in Canada and the U.S., when retired Smith College professor Marilyn Schuster reads from her new book, A Queer Love Story: The Letters of Jane Rule and Rick Bebout.

The letters are beautifully written. For example, have a taste of Rule’s response to Bebout regarding a major police raid on Toronto bathhouses in 1981 — 150 gay men were arrested on obscenity charges:

“I haven’t yet read the coverage on the raids,” she wrote. “You fellows may get some high energy out of confrontation, but I sit out here and motherly wring my hands worrying about all of you and wishing men could get the romance out of danger and damage.”

Reading: A Queer Love Story, The Letters of Jane Rule and Rick Bebout: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6-7 p.m. Free. Seelye 106, 2 Seelye Dr., Northampton. (413) 585-2190.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

Related Posts